OCEAN — Croatan senior Shelby Waltrip will keep playing the sport she loves in the fall after signing a letter of intent for Division III Ferrum College.
The starting setter for the Cougars’ volleyball program, looking for a break from the humidity and heat of coastal North Carolina, picked the Virginia school buried deep in the Blue Ridge Mountains for its refreshing climate and curriculum.
“I wanted to change climates, and that’s a totally new one,” Waltrip said. “I also wanted to stay kind of close, so the location really worked for me. It also had the program I was looking for – history in teaching.”
Waltrip took a visit to Ferrum late last year and felt an instant connection to the school which, like her own, is relatively small and features a student population of approximately 1,100.
“I loved it,” she said. “You know how they say you get a feeling when you see it? I definitely felt that. I liked the girls I met there, too.”
Waltrip will leave behind a legacy run with the Croatan program, one that saw the Cougars extend their 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference win streak to 36 matches, the last 23 without a set loss.
In the two years that Waltrip has been a starter, Croatan has gone 32-3 overall with only 10 sets lost. The Cougars didn’t lose a single set this season.
Her run as a Cougar wasn’t without adversity, however. As a sophomore, Waltrip watched the program lose a month of play to damage left behind from Hurricane Florence. This season, the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the regular season to just 11 games, but Waltrip has no regrets about her time with the team.
“I wish I could go back and do it all again,” she said. “I wouldn’t change anything. These girls are everything. I grew up with them and I love them and I’ve loved playing with them.”
Waltrip came up from the jayvee team in 2018 when the team reached the state playoffs. The Cougars advanced to the third round before falling to Ayden-Grifton 3-0.
As a junior, Waltrip helped the Cougars to a 21-4 finish and another third-round playoff berth. Croatan reached the playoffs again this season. In all that time, Waltrip’s head coach, Lindsey Gurley, has watched her develop as a player and broaden her knowledge base.
“That comes with that setter role, you’ve got to know the floor and know where everyone else is supposed to be,” Gurley said. “From the very beginning, she’s picked up that knowledge and run with it.”
Waltrip has primarily played at the setter position but is also often rotated to fill in at other key spots.
“She also plays a right-side role for us,” Gurley added, “and she has great control when she’s swinging.”
Waltrip’s intangibles are what has stuck out to Gurley who has depended upon the senior to play a leadership role.
“Off the court, in practice, I don’t have to hesitate to ask her something,” Gurley said. “She’s a great leader. The other girls look up to her.”
When Waltrip wasn’t sure if she would pursue the sport at the next level, Gurley was quick to encourage her. Waltrip also played softball for Gurley in her time at Croatan.
“That’s her personality,” she said.
“She’s not a very bold ‘look at me’ person, and that’s what makes her even more enjoyable to watch. She doesn’t walk into a room and say ‘here I am.’ She wants to show you what she’s got.”
Waltrip will join a Ferrum program that finished the 2019 season 5-22 and has gone 55-92 the last five years. This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Panthers will play their 2020-2021 volleyball season beginning in March.
