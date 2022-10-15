NEWPORT — The West Carteret girls tennis team wrapped up its regular season schedule Wednesday with a 5-4 win over East Carteret.
The Patriots (9-3 overall) won three singles matchups and added two doubles victories to complete the win. It was their second win over East (7-7) this season, including a 6-3 victory on Oct. 5.
The match decider came at No. 2 doubles, where West’s Fletcher Worrell and Sofia Mason won after East’s Cate Wolf and Reagan Majors were forced to retire due to injury with the score tied 1-1.
The Patriots’ Claire Germain and Sasha Baker defeated Zoey Morris and Linden Campbell-Godfrey 8-1 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 3, East’s Jemma Campbell-Godfrey and Kayla Foster teamed up for an 8-2 win over Clara Freeman and Malu Julia Velez.
A pivotal match in singles for East came at No. 5, where Foster defeated Mason 7-2, 2-6, 10-8 in the only tiebreaker set of the match. Wolf also won a close match at No. 3, beating Ansley Jones 7-5, 8-3. The third Mariner win came at No. 4 where Jemma Campbell-Godfrey defeated Worrell 6-1, 6-2.
West earned singles victories from Germain at No. 1 and Baker at No. 2. Germain defeated Majors 6-2, 6-3, and Baker beat Linden Campbell-Godfrey 6-2, 6-3. Abigail Kellis also won at No. 6, shutting out Andie Migliore 6-0, 6-0.
West finished the regular season in third place of the 3A Coastal Conference with a 7-3 record. The conference tournament was scheduled for Thursday but was postponed until Friday.
East won the three-team 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with a 4-0 record.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 5, East Carteret 4
Singles
No. 1: Claire Germain (WC) def. Reagan Majors (EC), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2: Sasha Baker (WC) def. Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3: Cate Wolf (EC) def. Ansley Jones (WC), 7-5, 8-3.
No. 4: Jemma Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Fletcher Worrell (WC), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 5: Kayla Foster (EC) def. Sofia Mason (WC), 7-2, 2-6 (10-8).
No. 6: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Andie Migliore (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Germain/Baker (WC) def. Zoey Morris/L. Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 8-1.
No. 2: Worrell/Mason (WC) def. Majors/Wolf (EC), retired.
No. 3: J. Campbell-Godfrey/Foster (EC) def. Clara Freeman/Malu Julia Velez (WC), 8-2.
