PINEY GREEN — The West Carteret football team will spend a week wondering “what might have been” after a 30-23 loss to White Oak.
A handful of plays went against the Patriots on Friday and left them looking up to the Vikings in the 3A Coastal Conference standings.
White Oak (5-1) stayed unbeaten in the league with a 2-0 mark after outscoring the visitors 22-13 over the final five minutes to win its fifth straight game.
West (4-3) fell to 1-1 in conference play.
The Patriots saw their 10-game conference winning streak come to an end with the loss. They went 5-0 in the Coastal last season to capture their first league championship in 57 years. West won its last four conference games of 2020 and the first one of this year to run the streak to 10.
The Patriots will next host Richlands (4-3), which is also 2-0 in the Coastal.
West looked like it would be in the driver’s seat of the conference when Adam Cummings broke four tackles on a 67-yard touchdown catch and run to give his team a 17-8 lead after a Jonah Lind extra-point kick with less than five minutes to play.
West’s Justice Dade’El nearly intercepted a pass on the next possession, but White Oak’s Aleni Mageo ripped it away for a 32-yard gain.
Four plays later, Damarius Hester completed a touchdown pass to Elino Jennings, and when the two-point conversion failed, the Vikings trailed 17-14.
The Patriots were forced to punt on their next possession, and after a bobble of the ball, Mageo returned it for a touchdown to make it a 22-17 lead for the home team following the two-point conversion.
The hits just kept coming for West on its next possession when Jaylen Hewitt’s pass was tipped at the line and White Oak’s Jamison Avila took it the distance to give his side a 28-17 advantage after the two-point conversion.
The Patriots scored an inconsequential touchdown with under a minute to play to supply the final tally.
The first half was more of the same tough luck for West.
White Oak’s Kahmari Brown returned a fumble for a touchdown to score the first points of the game and make it 8-0 following the two-point conversion.
The Patriots later fumbled at the White Oak 15-yard line when they were threatening to score. They also turned the ball over on downs at the Vikings’ 22-yard line before halftime.
Lind did cut the lead to five just before the break with a field goal.
Keegan Callahan caught a touchdown pass early in the third quarter to supply West with its first lead at 10-8.
