MOREHEAD CITY — Grace Guilford had a choice to make.
The West Carteret senior would either run track at UNC Wilmington or attend UNC Chapel Hill as strictly a student.
The decision ended up being pretty easy.
“I just realized that I really wanted to run in college,” Guilford said. “I didn’t know what I was going to do if I just stopped running after this year. I wanted to be on a team. I love it.”
She accepted a preferred walk-on spot with the Seahawks and leaves the perennial power Patriots as one of their all-time best runners.
Guilford combined to win 18 gold medals at spring outdoor and winter indoor conference championship meets, took five golds and a silver in regional meets, and captured three golds, five silvers and two bronzes in state meets.
She was twice named the 3A Coastal Conference Track Athlete of the Year and was given the Sportsmanship Award at a state meet. Guilford is also a standout student with an impressive 4.47 GPA
“She’s a great kid, in the same class with some of the best we’ve had,” longtime West track and field coach Marshall Windsor said. “She works hard and does what she has to do to make herself better. We are going to miss her.”
Her track career started in sixth grade, and although she liked it, she also played soccer and thought that sport was more fun.
The talent for running eventually won out.
“I just started liking the sport more,” she said. “I’m obviously better at track.”
Guilford’s performances at her last two spring outdoor and winter indoor conference championship meets showed just how good she is.
In each of those four meets, she racked up four gold medals.
This past spring, she took the 100 meters in 12.52 seconds, the 200 meters in 25.71 and the 400 meters in 1:00.57.
Guilford also joined Tyler Collins, Kenley Ballou and Minaya Williams to help lead the 800-meter relay to a win in 1:48.81.
As a junior, she timed in at 58.81 in the 400 meters and teamed up with Courtney Tyndall, Kaelyn Mangrum and Ballou in the 800-meter relay to earn the triumph in 1:49.03, and joined Isabella Mennella, Hubbard Stack and Tyndall in the 1,600-meter relay to run away from the pack in 4:12.
In her senior winter season, she placed first in the 55 meters (7.10), 300 meters (40.90) and 500 meters (1:15.30). Guilford also teamed up with Ryan Germain, Tyler Collins and Minella to give the 1,600-meter relay team a win in 4:07.
Her junior winter season saw her win the 300 meters (42.64) and the 500 meters (1:23). She joined Sha'Niyah Gethers, Ballou and Tyndall to place first in the 800-meter relay in 1:49, and teamed up with Collins, Menella and Tyndall in the 1,600-meter relay to grab the victory in 4:20.
“She’s one of those you wish you could keep around one more year,” Windsor said. “She’s what you wish all your athletes would be. When she’s at practice, she is there to make herself better. She holds a lot of our school records. She graduated having accomplished about everything I could get out of her. It’s been a joy to work with her, and I just wish her all the best of luck down there.”
Guilford helped West finish in the top three in three state championship meets, taking third in the last two spring outdoor meets and securing the runner-up spot at the winter indoor meet in her junior season.
She was a member of three state champion 1,600-meter relay teams.
Compare those accomplishments to her start.
As a freshman, she finished last among 13 runners in the 500 meters at the 3A winter indoor state meet, ending up more than nine seconds behind the winner. As a member of the 800- and 1,600-meter relays, she was part of teams that finished second to last. The 800-meter team took 17th out of 18 teams, more than 12 seconds behind the winner. The 1,600-meter relay team took 12th out of 13 teams, nearly 30 seconds behind the winner.
“I don’t think I would have believed this is how my career would have gone if someone told before I started,” Guilford said.
