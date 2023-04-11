NEW BERN — The East Carteret girls soccer team logged its first win of the month on April 4 with a 5-0 tilt over the Coastal North Carolina Home School Brigade.
The Mariners (4-5-2) scored two goals in the first half and three in the second in the match held at Lawson Creek Park. The Brigade dropped to 1-2 with the loss.
Sydney Roberson netted a hat trick with three goals. Tiana Staryeu and Olivia Cox also scored a goal apiece. Kenliana Dixon and Brynnleigh Thompson each dished an assist.
In the net, keeper Jenna Jackson finished with five saves for her fourth shutout of the season.
The Mariners are on pause for spring break, with their next match scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 at home against Epiphany (3-7-1). They will also host the Brigade for a rematch on Thursday, April 20.
The following week, East will start 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference play with two games apiece against Southside (5-6-2), Northside-Pinetown (0-3) and Lejeune (6-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.