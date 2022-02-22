GREENSBORO — Shane Hatfield ended his senior season with another third-place finish Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
A year after capturing the 138-pound third-place match at the 1A tournament, the East Carteret wrestler took third in the 138-pound class at the 2A tournament.
He took an 8-6 sudden victory period win over Hendersonville’s Walker Mains (47-9) to cap his year with a 38-3 mark.
Hatfield went 102-14 in his three years in a Mariners uniform.
He reached the semifinal of the 138-pound division but fell by a 13-1 major decision to eventual state champion David Makupson (50-1) of Trinity.
Hatfield rebounded with a 7-0 decision over West Caldwell’s Rakeem Smith (33-17) in the consolation semifinal.
He started the tournament with a pin of Bartlett Yancey’s Dallas Wall (18-10) in the first round and then took a 7-0 decision over Burns’ John David Curtis (33-4) in the quarterfinal.
East, which finished 30th out of 84 teams with 19 points, brought a program-record five qualifiers to the state tournament.
Daniel White (44-7) won a match, pinning Nash Central’s Gabriel Whittington (16-17) in 43 seconds in the consolation first round.
He fell to the consolations after getting pinned by West Stokes’ Bryan Gordon (47-2) in the first round. Gordon went on to be the runner-up of the 220-pound class. White fell via a 4-0 decision to Southwestern Randolph’s Jose Flores (29-9) in the consolation quarterfinal.
Hayden Williams (28-9), Josiah Hynes (36-22) and Oliver Prygodzinski (8-12) each went 0-2 at the tournament.
Chase’s Robert Ward (15-7), who went on to finish sixth at 285 pounds, pinned Williams in 2:33 in the first round, and Monroe’s Montavious Waters (25-7) pinned Williams in 2:16 in the consolation first round.
Surry Central’s Jacob Price (29-2) pinned Hynes in 1:20 in the first round of the 145-pound bracket, and then Bunker Hill’s Alex Betancourt (41-6) pinned Hynes in 35 seconds in the consolation first round.
Wilkes Central’s Tyler Holland (35-0) pinned Prygodzinski in 1:14 in the first round of the 126-pound division, and Trask’s Nicholas Johnson (26-11) pinned Prygodzinski in 40 seconds in the consolation first round.
