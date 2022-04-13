OCEAN — County teams earned decided victories at Croatan’s annual Hwy 24 Showdown.
The host Cougars took the boys track and field meet by 55.5 points over rival West Carteret in the 10-team competition.
The Patriots won the girls side by 48.5 points over Croatan.
The Cougar boys totaled 150.5 points, while West had 95. Swansboro posted 84.5, followed by D.H. Conley with 78.5 and Kinston with 60.
Coastal Christian took sixth with 53.5, followed by White Oak with 54, Currituck and Jacksonville with 36 apiece, and South Lenoir with 20.
The West girls produced 189.5 points, followed by Croatan with 141.
Coastal Christian edged Swansboro 70-68, while Currituck took fifth with 58.
Jacksonville was next with 46, followed by White Oak with 44, Kinston with 29, D.H. Conley with 21, and South Lenoir with 18.5.
------------------
Grace Guilford collected two wins in the girls meet for West, taking the 200 meters in 25.95 seconds and the 400 meters in 1:00.25.
Teammate Tyler Collins also garnered two victories, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump, and timing in at 50.57 in the 300-meter hurdles.
Sha’niyah Gethers won the 100 meters in 12.57 and placed third in the 200 meters in 26.32.
MaryBeth Garrison earned a pair of third-place finishes, hitting a distance of 32-8.25 in the triple jump and going 14-06 in the long jump.
West also added three wins in relays, taking the 400 meters in 51.05, the 800 meters in 1:46.50 and the 1,600 meters in 4:10.30.
Other second-place finishers for the Patriots included: Alyssa Cooley, pole vault, 9-05; Courtney Tyndall, 400 meters, 1:01.40; Ryan Germain, 800 meters, 2:34.29; and Hubbard Stack, 300-meter hurdles, 51.78;
Alexandra Vaequez with a 29-03 shot put, Sara Windsor in 5:57.31 in the 1,600 meters and Eliana Sherman with a 6:21.54 in the freshman 1,600 meters rounded out the other West third-place finishers.
Croatan corralled three wins on the girls side.
Ginger Hayden took the triple jump with a 34-06.75 leap and added a second-place 16-01 tale of the tape in the long jump.
Kayla Hunt outran the pack in the freshman 1,600-meter run in 6:07.96.
The Cougars were victorious in the 3,200-meter relay in 10:32.82.
Cailin Ames and Tessa McFarland each gained a pair of second-place finishes.
Aimes threw the shot put 33-0 and the discus 95-05, while McFarland ran 17.48 in the 100-meter hurdles and 52.40 in the 300-meter hurdles.
Croatan was the runner-up in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:20.80, as well as the distance medley relay in 16:35.45.
Alyssia Trigleth took second in the 200 meters in 26.01, and Zenash Acevedo was runner-up in the 1,600 meters in 6:18.40.
Janelle Ketner placed third in the 800 meters in 2:34.95, and Kayla Hunt ended up third in the 3,200 meters in 13:14.69.
------------------
Croatan earned six wins in the boys meet.
Zach Pruett took the pole vault with a 12-06 clearance, Will Rouse threw the shot put 47-06 for the victory, Cooper Stephens captured the 300-meter hurdles in 42.21, Michael Quispe outran the 400-meter competition in 51.24, Nick Guerrero paced the field in the 1,600 meters in 4:50.69, and the Cougars were triumphant in the 3,200-meter relay in 8:17.53.
Colten Rodriguez claimed second in the 1,600 meters in 4:26.71 and took third in the 3,200 meters in 10:16.43.
The Cougars placed second in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:33.99 and were runner-up in the distance medley relay in 12:16.87. Another 1,600-meter relay quartet from the team added a third-place standing in 3:35.70.
Other second-place finishers for Croatan included: Ben Futral, pole vault, 11-00; Will Rouse, discus, 136-00; and Kenny Lombreglia, 300-meter hurdles, 42.57.
Cooper Stephens of Croatan grabbed the third spot in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.27, and Nolan McGehee finished third in the pole vault with a 10-0 clearance. Brayden Stephens placed third in the 400 meters in 52.13, and James Wallace was third in the 800 meters in 2:04.33.
West won the 400-meter relay in 43.49 and the 1,600-meter relay in 3:33.76. The 800-meter relay team slotted third in 1:33.38.
Spencer Maxwell earned the only individual victory for the Patriots by taking the 200 meters in 22.49.
Other second-place finishers for the Patriots included: Lamar Teel, 100 meters, 11.08; Peyton Wheeler, 400 meters, 51.66; Seth Nelson, freshman 1,600 meters, 4:54.64; Noah Munden, shot put, 45-02.
Javaris Miller took third in the 200 meters in 23.08, Matthew Coker placed third in the high jump with a 5-10 clearance, and Chance McCubbin was third in the 1,600 meters in 5:07.53.
