SWANSBORO — The East Carteret football team’s 59-42 win at Swansboro on Friday was certainly a spectacle.
All you had to do was catch the third quarter of the game to get a good show.
The 12-minute quarter had it all – six total touchdowns, including an interception return to the end zone and a kickoff return to paydirt, two fumbles, a turnover on downs and 232 yards of offense.
East coach B.J. Frazier wasn’t giddy about giving up 42 points, but he was happy about the win, a 1-0 start to a season that sees the Mariners in the 2A classification for the first time.
“They played great tonight. I’m proud of them,” he said. “We put a lot of adversity on ourselves, but we overcame that. We can learn from those mistakes. We never want to give up that many points, though. The points we gave up in the third quarter, we don’t want to give that up in an entire game. Those are mental lapses, but we can fix that.”
The mistakes were aplenty – week one tends to be sloppy for any football team – but the Mariners were also lethal on offense. Quarterback Adam McIntosh and running back Miguel Bassotto combined for a jaw-dropping 587 yards, 473 of which came on the ground.
Frazier was quick to give credit to the offensive line for helping to make the coaching staff’s run-happy agenda a reality.
“They did a great job up front,” Frazier said. “Running the ball well was a big focus for us coming into this season. We ended last season with 90 passes over the final three games. That’s too much. Tonight, we wanted to fill the box up. When we fill up the box, then we can throw it.”
McIntosh only threw the ball 17 times, completing nine of those for 114 yards. He hit Cody Shepard for a 12-yard touchdown pass on the offense’s first drive and also threw an interception in the third quarter.
The senior’s real strength was on the ground, though, with 23 carries for 312 yards and five touchdowns. Having Bassotto – who rushed 20 times for 161 yards and scored twice in the third quarter – to balance out the rushing attack gave the Pirate defense a headache on every snap.
“Tackling has been our weakness, and we saw that tonight,” Swansboro coach Shea Townsend said. “If we had just wrapped up those guys a couple times, it might have been a different outcome. Come Monday, that will be our biggest focus. We’ve worked on it but clearly not enough.”
He added, “All the credit to B.J. and those guys, that team is going to win a lot of games and score a lot of points. Those are two really special runners they have.”
East looked poised to run away with the game on two occasions before Swansboro swung the momentum in the other direction.
At the end of the first quarter, McIntosh scored twice on 3-yard runs to give the Mariners a 21-7 lead over what had been a relatively flat Pirate offense. Frustration on the Bucs sideline gave way to excitement when quarterback Hunter Johnson found Tayshawn Thompkins for a 64-yard touchdown strike on the first play of the offense’s sixth drive.
A few minutes later, the excitement turned into a frenzy when Cameron Riggs scooped up a fumble and returned it 67 yards for a Swansboro touchdown. The score followed a back-breaking penalty that negated a 28-yard scoring run from Bassotto on the other end of the field.
The Pirates needed another break in the second half when East scored three straight times, first on an 80-yard run from McIntosh to close the first half and then on two short runs from Bassotto to open the third quarter. Facing a 42-21 hole, they got that break with a 31-yard interception return for a score from Chase Petty and a 20-yard pass from Johnson to Isaiah Bromelle.
A failed point-after kick on East’s last touchdown gave the Pirates just a six-point deficit. A 10-yard scoring run from Alex Doans increased East’s lead to 12 points, but Bromelle closed out the wild third quarter with an 87-yard kickoff return to make it a 47-42 game. Bromelle scored the only other offensive touchdown of the game for the Bucs, a 27-yard run in the first quarter.
The Mariners didn’t shirk from the five-point lead, leaning on McIntosh and Bassotto to drive the ball down the field and tick precious seconds off the fourth-quarter clock. McIntosh scored on runs of six and three yards to close out the scoring for the game.
“There’s a lot of times where my guys could have laid down,” Townsend said. “I feel like they want to compete. That’s something I don’t doubt. Based on our postgame talk, they’re ready for Monday and ready to move on to next week.”
This coming Friday, Swansboro will travel to South Lenoir (0-1), and East will host Ayden-Grifton (0-1) in its home opener.
