OCEAN — Some choices are easier than others, like the choice Croatan senior Logan Howard made to play soccer in college.
A standout in both soccer and basketball, Howard’s decision was made easier when Division II Catawba College expressed interest in her back in 2019.
“They were interested in me when I was a sophomore,” Howard said. “I’ve been to a couple of their camps and visited the campus. It’s a small school, but that doesn’t bother me.”
The transition from a small high school environment to a small college one will be made easier by the presence of another county standout – 2020 East Carteret alum Emy Cloutier.
“The girls there are like a family,” Howard said. “And plus, one of my friends, Emy Cloutier, is up there, so it helps to already know someone I’ve been playing soccer with all my life.”
Howard is still in the middle of her final basketball season at Croatan. She ranks second on the team in points per game with 11.3 and also averages a team-high 2.6 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.
“I started playing basketball in middle school,” Howard said, “but I’ve played soccer for 15 years of my life, and I’m not ready to give it up yet.”
Howard has experienced her share of success as a Cougar, with this year’s basketball team currently 8-2 overall and the soccer team finishing highly ranked in the state each season.
Howard has been on the varsity team since her freshmen year, every season playing a pivotal role in the program’s offensive success. She ranked second on the team in goals as a freshman with 13 and seven assists, helping the Cougars finish 12-7-2 overall.
As a sophomore, she was first with 26 goals and 15 assists for a team that went 21-4, reached the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs and ranked No. 4 in the classification per MaxPreps.com.
Last season, the Cougars looked poised to vie for a state championship before the COVID-19 pandemic shut sports down for the remainder of the school year. The Cougars were 3-1 and ranked No. 4 in the 2A, with Howard already putting in four goals and two assists.
“We would have crushed it, to be honest,” Howard said. “We had so much chemistry. I’m going to miss high school a lot. I’ve honestly really enjoyed all four years here.”
The girls soccer season will begin Monday, March 1, giving Howard one more chance to make a mark in a Cougars’ uniform. Her head coach, Paul Slater, believes she’ll transition well to the next level of soccer.
“She’s dynamic,” Slater said. “She’s very good at taking on players one versus one on the dribble. She’s also pretty laid-back. If you want a relaxed team, she’s your person. She can shake off any misstep and just go back at it. Other kids, if they miss a chance or something doesn’t go their way, they get down in the dumps. That’s not Logan. She’s always positive.”
Howard will join a Catawba program that finished the 2019-2020 season 11-4-3 overall. Howard intends to study exercise science at the school.
