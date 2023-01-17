WINTERVILLE — The Croatan swim team traveled to Aquaventure Aquatic Campus in Winterville on Saturday for a four-team nonconference meet.
Both the boys and girls squads captured wins easily. The girls team scored 224 points to win by more than 100. Jacksonville placed second with 72 points, Northside-Jacksonville was third with 68 and White Oak fourth with 12.
In the boys meet, Croatan won with 114 points, followed by Northside in second with 35, Jacksonville in third with 28 and White Oak in fourth with four.
The girls team dominated their meet with 11 total event wins.
The squad had two relay teams swim the 200-yard medley relay and finished first and second.
The “A” group of Falon McCabe, Sophia Monica, Madison Bowen and Karly Futral teamed up to win in 2 minutes, 12.08 seconds, while the “B” group of Carson Ketner, Mackenzie Sampson, Claire Day and Zenash Acevedo placed second in 2:35.14.
The Cougars’ top relay team also won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:58.26. A third group comprised of Emma Kimzey, Sampson, Day and Futral won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 5:02.83.
McCabe got individual wins in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:15.76 and in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:01.85.
Bowen and Monica also won individual events with Bowen capturing both the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:24.33 clocking and the 100-yard butterfly in 1:04.04. Monica nabbed a victory in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.78 seconds and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:23.03.
Day won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:15.23, and Kimzey captured the 100-yard backstroke in 1:20.67.
The boys team tallied 10 event wins in its meet. In the 200-yard medley relay, Nathan Michalowicz, Gavin Pesko, Paul Padgett and Ryan Simcic teamed up for the win with a 1:47.84 clocking.
A different relay group, made up of Jason Michalowicz, Rylan Feimster, Matej Roth and Padgett, captured the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:39.56.
Feimster, Roth, Michalowicz and Simcic formed a third group that won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:40.96.
Aiden Pesko won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:02.76, Gavin Pesko captured the 200-yard individual medley in 2:20.74. Aiden was also the fastest swimmer in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:39.05, and Gavin won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:14.13.
The top five finishers in the 50-yard freestyle were all Cougars. The fastest among them was Simcic who clocked a time of 23.41. He also won the 100-yard freestyle in 50.30.
Padgett won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.86, and Nathan Michalowicz captured the 100-yard backstroke in 58.12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.