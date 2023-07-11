MURRIETA, Calif. — A bombshell dropped in the world of dirt bike racing last week with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Cooper Webb mutually agreeing to part ways, effective immediately.
In the previous week, the team announced that Webb would miss the RedBud National, via a vague press release, stating he was “pretty banged up” in a practice crash.
“Forever grateful for the opportunity that (Motosport Director of KTM) Roger (DeCoster), (KTM Team Manager) Ian (Harrison) and the entire Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team gave me,” Webb said in a social media post. “It has been one hell of a ride and I’m proud of what we accomplished these past five seasons. Together, we’ve decided to go our own ways following my practice crash last week, which will leave me out for the rest of summer.”
Webb entered the RedBud National weekend in third place in the season standings with 147 points, trailing Jett Lawrence with 200 and Dylan Ferrandis with 151.
Racer X Online, citing multiple sources, is reporting Webb has signed with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for 2024. The county native began his amateur and professional career with Yamaha.
Webb joined Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2019 and went on to clinch his first career 450SX championship in the inaugural campaign, before again claiming the premier class crown in 2021. The 27-year-old was the runner-up in 2020 and took third this past season.
In the past five seasons, Webb and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing amassed a total of 52 podium finishes and 21 main event wins in the 450SX division of the AMA Supercross Championship.
“On behalf of the team, I would like to thank Cooper for the years of successes we have had together,” Harrison said. “Both Cooper and the team have decided to part ways. This will give him time to recover and then move on to the next chapter of his racing career. The team and myself wish him all the best. I will always be reminded of the success we have had together because Cooper’s championship bikes and trophies stand proudly in the KTM race shop lobby.”
