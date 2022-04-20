OCEAN — For Croatan senior Owen Bellamy, the choice to play baseball at Division II Chowan University this fall was an easy one.
The 18-year-old will join his brother, Ryan, there in Murfreesboro, giving his parents the rare chance to see both boys in the same college uniforms. Ryan signed on to play for the Hawks last spring.
“I love my brother, and I love playing with him,” Bellamy said. “The way he talked about the school made me want to go there too.”
Bellamy got a first-hand look at what playing for the program was like from his brother, getting a feel for the culture in and out of the locker room.
“Ryan talks about how much fun they have together,” Bellamy said. “He talks about how everyone is one big family. They know when it’s fun time and when it’s business time. I like that the school is in a small town, too. You end up forming strong bonds with your teammates.”
Bellamy made an official visit to the campus in December. When he shows up in August, it will be just the second full season the two brothers have played for the same school team.
The military family moved to the county from Virginia just before the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, so Bellamy only got to play a few games his sophomore season. The brothers helped the Cougars to a program-first undefeated regular season in 2021. The team went 14-0 with a conference-only schedule before losing in the state playoffs.
Croatan head coach Josh Shaffer is happy to see the two players reunited at the collegiate level.
“I think they’re great for each other,” Shaffer said. “It’s a cool opportunity for them to play together again. Ryan is crushing it up there right now, and I think Owen has a chance to fit in well with the resurgence they have going on there.”
Bellamy will join a Chowan program on the upswing from an 0-16 finish in 2020. The Hawks went 6-25 in 2021 and 8-24 this season.
This season, Bellamy is having another standout season to help the Cougars to a current 9-5-1 overall record and 5-1 record in the 3A Coastal Conference. He’s tied for first on the team in runs with 15 and has tallied 12 hits, eight RBIs and five doubles with a .300 average at the plate.
Bellamy is the starter at catcher, but he also pitches, sporting the second-lowest ERA on the team at 1.31. He’s 2-1 in three appearances, allowing 16 hits in as many innings pitched with a team-high 27 strikeouts.
“I really enjoy pitching,” Bellamy said, “but I’m not totally sure where they’ll play me up there. They recruited me because I can do both. They said I might play in the infield, too.”
No matter where he plays, Shaffer is confident Bellamy will be able to contribute and perform well.
“His skillset will certainly play at the next level,” Shaffer said. “He’s a good hitter. He might not catch, but he’s certainly capable there. He has a high baseball IQ, and he has all the physical tools to be successful.”
Bellamy plans to major in education, with the intention of becoming a history teacher and baseball coach.
He has another month at least in a Cougar uniform before he can start thinking about life as a Chowan Hawk.
“I’ve really enjoyed being a Cougar,” he said.
“Shaffer has been a great mentor, really helping me with my anxiety and confidence. I’m really grateful to have met my best friend Austin (Odom), too. A lot of people at the school have helped me along the way. It’s a close-knit family here, and I’m sad to leave it.”
