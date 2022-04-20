Croatan seniors Matthew McCray, seated middle left, and Owen Bellamy, seated middle right, have signed on to play baseball in college. McCray will play at NJCAA Paul D. Camp Community College, and Bellamy will play at Division II Chowan University. Others in the photo are, left to right: sitting, McCray’s mother Sissy, Bellamy’s mother Sue; standing, McCray’s father John, Croatan baseball coach Josh Shaffer, Principal Kay Zimarino, Athletic Director Dave Boal and Bellamy’s father Al. (Contributed photo)