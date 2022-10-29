BEAUFORT — There’s beating a team, and then there’s dominating a team.
There are no shortages of verbs that could be used to describe the East Carteret football team’s 51-6 win over Lejeune.
The Mariners (7-3 overall) capped an undefeated 5-0 run through the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with the regular season finale on senior night. They scored on their first six possessions, held the visitors to 102 total yards and played the entire second half under a mercy-rule running clock.
East will move on to host the first round of the 2A state playoffs next week. For the week leading up to that game, head coach B.J. Frazier wants his players to be focused but also understand the position they’re in.
“These guys have won a conference championship and are going to host a playoff game,” he said. “That’s special. I want them to appreciate it, but also gain power and strength from it.”
The Mariners certainly looked every bit a conference champion against Lejeune (0-10). That wasn’t wholly unexpected, though, against a Devil Pup program that ranks dead last in the state across all classifications. The visitors only managed two yards over their first three offensive drives.
On the flip side, East’s offense was rolling from the start. Shamel Baker gave the game its first spark with a 64-yard opening kickoff return. The standout junior was cleated on the run back and only played sparingly for the rest of the game.
The Mariners scored twice in the first 90 seconds of the game, the second a Branson Long 29-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Nelson at the 10:47 mark of the opening period. The offense went on to score four more times before the midway mark of the second, totaling 184 yards in just 20 plays from scrimmage.
Nelson threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Charles Matheka and then scored on his own runs of 14 and 37 yards, and Alex Doans scored on a 7-yard run. He finished the night with two touchdowns and a game-high 108 rushing yards.
The longest touchdown drive of the night for East was eight plays. Six of the eight scoring drives went for four plays or less. That didn’t give the unit much time to find a rhythm, but that didn’t bother Frazier.
“If we’re hitting on the first, second and third plays of a drive, I can’t complain about that,” Frazier said. “I would love that every week.”
The Mariners fumbled away possession of the ball on their seventh drive, but they secured the 42-point lead needed to tip the running clock rule. Doans closed out the half with an 18-yard scoring run. After halftime, Nelson threw his third touchdown pass, a 10-yarder to Cody Shepard.
Nelson finished the night 7-of-8 from the pocket for 104 yards. He also rushed for 51 yards on two carries. His top receivers were Davanta Small with two catches for 30 yards, Long with one catch for 29 and Matheka with two for 25 yards. Running back Antonio Bryant ran sparingly to stay rested for the playoffs, totaling 77 yards on four carries.
“I think offensively we executed,” Frazier said. “I really wish we could have had more possessions in the second half, give our younger guys a chance to get on the field. They don’t get live reps in practice, so you try to get those opportunities in a game like this one.”
The Mariners’ offense was only on the field for two plays in the second half, resulting in the touchdown catch from Shepard. The Devil Pups drained the entire fourth-quarter clock and much of the third with their longest drive of the night, 13 plays for 58 yards.
That drive ended in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Conner Shea to Aiden Sullivan. Shea was picked off three times in the game and sacked two more times, both by Daniel White.
“Defensively, we still have some things to clean up, namely getting to the ball quickly and tackling,” Frazier noted.
At halftime of the game, seniors Micah Evans, Saviyon Johnson, Brody Nelson, Long, Doans, Shepard, Small, Nelson and White were all honored. Nelson, Long and Shepard are all four-year seniors, while White also played his final freshman game for the varsity squad.
Here are results of the game:
Lejeune........................ .0 0 0 6 - 6
East Carteret............... 27 18 6 0 - 51
Lejeune East Carteret
7 First Downs 11
12-27 Rushes-yards 21-264
10-37-3 Passing 7-8-0
75 Passing yards 104
102 Total yards 368
1-0 Fumbles-lost 3-1
0-0 Punts 0-0
3-20 Penalties-yards 9-70
Scoring Summary
EC – Baker 64 kickoff return (Harding kick), 11:42, 1st.
EC – Long 29 pass from Nelson (Harding kick), 10:47, 1st.
EC – Matheka 14 pass from Nelson (Harding kick), 6:58, 1st.
EC – Nelson 14 run (Kick failed), 4:55, 1st.
EC – Doans 7 run (Pass failed), 9:33, 2nd.
EC – Nelson 37 run (Kick failed), 7:44, 2nd.
EC – Doans 18 run (Pass failed), 1:16, 2nd.
EC – Shepard 10 pass from Nelson (Kick failed), 5:20, 3rd.
L – Sullivan 15 pass from Shea (Pass failed), 1:57, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Lejeune – Williams 7-19, Shea 1-8, Bamba 4-0; East Carteret – Doans 8-108, Bryant 4-77, Nelson 2-51, Shepard 1-10, Evans 1-10, Small 3-8.
PASSING: Lejeune – Shea 10-37-3-75; East Carteret – Nelson 7-8-0-104.
RECEIVING: Lejeune – Evans 4-36, Sullivan 2-35, Williams 2-19, Highsmith 1-9, Bamba 1-8; East Carteret – Small 2-30, Long 1-29, Matheka 2-25, Shepard 1-10, Bryant 1-10.
