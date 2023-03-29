SEATTLE — It looks like the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is going to go down to the wire.
In the past two weeks, Cooper Webb grabbed the momentum and the red plate from Eli Tomac, but Tomac bounced back and took the win Saturday in front of 58,261 fans in Seattle to give him a sixth win this season as the series heads into an off week.
Tomac and Webb, who finished second at Seattle, are tied for the season points lead with 248 apiece.
“It was overall a great night to get up front and get a second was great,” Webb said after the race. “Those few spots where I would get close to Eli and then make a mistake. The track was gnarly. It was no joke. It was cat and mouse as to who could ride the cleanest race and pick the line. I got off to a decent start, but Chase (Sexton) and Eli were ahead of me, and I had some catchup to play and got into a good position.”
Webb now has seven consecutive podium finishes and is still the only rider to be in the top five of all 11 rounds.
The county native has earned 54 podiums in 102 supercross starts.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider entered Seattle with a three-point lead in the standings.
Despite qualifying down the order in ninth, Webb starred in his heat race to take the checkered flag in first place, taking control from the outset on his way to the win. He completed lap one of the main event in fifth position and powered forward from there, making his way into second by lap 11. He’s now tied for the points lead and will share the red plate with Tomac with six rounds remaining.
“I didn't gel very well with the track in practice at all, struggled to find a flow, and knew that for the night show, it was time to step up,” Webb said. “The heat race gave me a bit of a spark to know that we were in it, which was good to win that, and I knew the track was going to break down – that’s something that I excel at. It was definitely good to bounce back. This morning, if you were to tell me I was going to be on the podium, I would have been quite happy, so to be able to fight like that to P2 and stay within the battle was awesome.”
Tomac’s milestone 50th supercross win comes in the year supercross celebrates its 50th year of racing.
His victory also tied him with James Stewart for second on the all-time wins list at 50. Jeremy McGrath is the leader with 72.
Tomac suffered with a stiff neck in Indianapolis two weeks ago when he lost the red plate to Webb for the first time in 2023. In that race, he scored his worst finish of the season in eighth.
He lost more points in Detroit after finishing a distant third behind Sexton and Webb. This is the fifth time this season that Tomac and Webb have finished 1-2 in a race. Tomac has won them all.
“I needed that bounce back,” Tomac said after the race. “It was almost like I was in a little bit of a slump in the past couple of weeks, just a little bit off. I’m feeling much better now. That track raced really cool. There were a lot of different lines out there. It was obviously very dicey early on. I got passed and then had to make those passes back.”
Early in the race, Sexton was ahead of Tomac and Webb and the remainder of the field. He’s been prone to mistakes this season, and another costly one sent Sexton to the ground. He battled back to finish fifth but is now 22 points out of the lead and in jeopardy of dropping out of championship contention.
Rounding out the podium was Justin Barcia who scored the third-place finish on his 31st birthday.
Sexton’s mistake kept the three top points earners of 2023 from sharing the podium for the sixth time in 11 rounds, but the trio finished 1-2-3 in the second heat with Webb taking first, Sexton finishing second and Tomac ending up third.
The series will pick back up on Saturday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The gate will drop at 10 p.m. and air on Peacock. The Monday re-air will take place at 1 a.m. on CNBC.
