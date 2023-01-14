PINEY GREEN — Croatan and White Oak each entered the boys basketball game on Thursday with 10-4 overall records and 1-1 marks in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Cougars (now 10-5, 1-2) cut a 15-point deficit to five in the second half but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 53-46 defeat.
Trey Jones scored 12 of his game-high 19 points, and Seth Boyette put up all seven of his points in the second half as Croatan outscored the Vikings 31-23.
White Oak held a 30-15 advantage at halftime.
The Vikings didn’t do themselves any favors at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, shooting 5-for-10.
CJ Jackson did his part, going 4-for-5 and leading his side with 15 points.
White Oak shot 9-for-15 from the foul line in the game while the Cougars went 5-for-10.
Kahmari Brown joined Jackson in the double-digit scoring department with 11.
Luke Green rounded out the double-digit scorers for Croatan with 10.
It was a much better result for the Cougars against Dixon at home on Tuesday. Fans who attended the game against the Bulldogs, a 59-40 Croatan win, certainly saw their share of three-pointers. In fact, 45 percent of the game’s total points came from the deep ball. Croatan sank eight while Dixon had seven.
The treys didn’t help out the Bulldogs who fell to 5-10 overall and 0-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Cougars (10-5 overall) are 1-2 in the league.
Holden Martin scored 16 in the game and tied teammate Jones also scored 16. Jaden Hilliard sank two three-pointers and finished with eight points, while Max Cardona shot the final trey and scored seven.
Jones went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, where the team finished 11-for-15 overall. Dixon only shot 3-for-11 there.
Mason Nowell led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points, and Messiah James added 12 points.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BOYS
Dixon.................................. 6 16 11 7 - 40
Croatan............................. 14 23 6 16 - 59
DIXON (40) – Nowell 16, James 12, Tozier 5, Drindle 3, Anderson 3, Lettley 2.
CROATAN (59) – Jones 16, Martin 16, Hilliard 8, Cardona 7, Green 5, Wilson 5, Boyette 2.
-------------------
Croatan........................... 5 10 15 16 - 46
Northside........................ 9 21 8 15 - 53
CROATAN (46) – Jones 19, Green 10, S. Boyette 7, Hilliard 3, Woody 3, Clemens 2, Davidson 2.
WHITE OAK (53) – Jackson 15, Brown 11, Mageo 9, Avila 7, Noel 6, Strickland 5.
