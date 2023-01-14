CROATAN NEWS

PINEY GREEN — Croatan and White Oak each entered the boys basketball game on Thursday with 10-4 overall records and 1-1 marks in the 3A Coastal Conference.

The Cougars (now 10-5, 1-2) cut a 15-point deficit to five in the second half but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 53-46 defeat.

Trey Jones scored 12 of his game-high 19 points, and Seth Boyette put up all seven of his points in the second half as Croatan outscored the Vikings 31-23.

White Oak held a 30-15 advantage at halftime.

The Vikings didn’t do themselves any favors at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, shooting 5-for-10.

CJ Jackson did his part, going 4-for-5 and leading his side with 15 points.

White Oak shot 9-for-15 from the foul line in the game while the Cougars went 5-for-10.

Kahmari Brown joined Jackson in the double-digit scoring department with 11.

Luke Green rounded out the double-digit scorers for Croatan with 10.

It was a much better result for the Cougars against Dixon at home on Tuesday. Fans who attended the game against the Bulldogs, a 59-40 Croatan win, certainly saw their share of three-pointers. In fact, 45 percent of the game’s total points came from the deep ball. Croatan sank eight while Dixon had seven.

The treys didn’t help out the Bulldogs who fell to 5-10 overall and 0-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Cougars (10-5 overall) are 1-2 in the league.

Holden Martin scored 16 in the game and tied teammate Jones also scored 16. Jaden Hilliard sank two three-pointers and finished with eight points, while Max Cardona shot the final trey and scored seven.

Jones went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, where the team finished 11-for-15 overall. Dixon only shot 3-for-11 there.

Mason Nowell led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points, and Messiah James added 12 points.

Here are results of the games:

VARSITY BOYS

Dixon.................................. 6  16  11   7 - 40

Croatan............................. 14  23    6  16 - 59

DIXON (40) – Nowell 16, James 12, Tozier 5, Drindle 3, Anderson 3, Lettley 2.

CROATAN (59) – Jones 16, Martin 16, Hilliard 8, Cardona 7, Green 5, Wilson 5, Boyette 2.

-------------------

Croatan........................... 5  10  15  16 - 46

Northside........................ 9  21   8   15  - 53

CROATAN (46) – Jones 19, Green 10, S. Boyette 7, Hilliard 3, Woody 3, Clemens 2, Davidson 2.

WHITE OAK (53) – Jackson 15, Brown 11, Mageo 9, Avila 7, Noel 6, Strickland 5.

