As we ease into the middle of September just a week from fall (9-22-20), we are running out of tropical storm names. We are now up to Vicky and only have Wilfred before we start to mine the Greek alphabet!
And we remember that back in 2018, the “F” storm Florence made landfall as I was hunkering down with my sister and family in Concord.
On the bright side, Sunday morning, with a brisk northeast wind, we were blessed with a third “mullet blow” of the season and the biggest so far this year. Really, if you haven’t seen such an amazing biologic event, take a trip to the ocean and get an eyeful. You won’t be disappointed…mullet and other baits galore.
Earlier in the season, juvenile finger mullet and striped mullet are readily found in the sound, along the piers and docks, along the marshes, particularly on a falling tide and up in the canals and creeks. For use as bait, the mullet can be readily cast-netted from the docks and banks of the sound or on a boat drifting along the marshes or in the creeks.
Although large striped mullet is often used live for king mackerel baits. Most often, they are cut into chunks for cut-bait fishing for slot drum, Hatteras blues and old drum in the Neuse River or big strip-baits for trophy flounder. These days, since all of the citation drum fishing is catch and release and much of the puppy drum fishing is similarly a release fishery, many anglers have switched to circle-hook fishing while targeting drum with natural baits to minimize gut-hooking and promoting safe release of our state fish. This is, of course, a requirement for citation old drum fishery (http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/red-drum)
Small striped mullet (3 to 5 inches) and finger mullet (http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/striped-vs-white-mullet) can also be used as cut-bait, or more often, they are used live for flounder, puppy drum, speckled and gray trout, big Spanish mackerel and blues, and even ladyfish.
Rigging is straightforward. I like to lip-hook the mullet from the bottom under its chin and through the top of its lips, using a Carolina rig either with a circle hook or No. 2/0 Kahler hook. Remember, if you are flounder fishing, give the founder sufficient time to capture, kill and eat your mullet, or there will be lost fish and regrets. I’m sure many of you may be unfamiliar with mullet regulations, but the recreational limit is 200 per day (species combined).
Commercially, striped mullet have been harvested via a stop-net fishery from the ocean beaches or by seine netters along the beach and in the backwaters. Stop-nets are defined by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries as “a stationary net (not intended to gill fish) whose purpose is to impede the progress of schooling fish so that they can be harvested with a seine.”
We have all seen the stop-nets like a lazy “L” running out from and along the beaches each October and November, and the dories to set the seines and the 1940s vintage tractors to haul in the fish-laden seines. The rest of us use cast-nets, assuming you’ve mastered throwing one.
The mullet themselves also can provide good eats (so I’m told!). Some pickle or can the finger mullet like herring or sardines, and of course, the striped mullet is famed for its succulent roe while the whole fish is often butterflied and grilled or smoked. Sadly, the traditional Swansboro Mullet Festival, like many festivals, has been cancelled this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
---------------------
So now that we are, by my count, up to mullet blow No. 3 over the weekend, the fishing is noticeably firing up into fall mode, whether it’s to fatten up for the winter or reverting to winter-spawning mode as the fish are biologically turned on.
The surf, piers and inlet areas are hot spots for Spanish and blues. We’ve seen slot-and-above red drum in the surf and a fair number of flounder, most disappointingly short. There are also signs of the fall run of sea mullet starting up along the surf and in Beaufort Inlet.
Mixed in with Spanish and blues are also jacks, ladyfish, and the false albacore are showing up from Cape Lookout Shoals and beachward. Sadly, fishing can be hit and miss. A note from a friend lamented that he couldn’t find Spanish at Key Post, Station Rock or Bear Rock and the false albacore were moving at warp speed, then sounding out of sight out of mind. It’s hard to chase sounding allies, even in a boat! Those are usually reliable Spanish locations.
The hot spot for king mackerel this past weekend was east of the Lookout Shoals where fish to 53 pounds were landed.
---------------------
Inside fishing is going strong with drum, trout and flounder in the marshes and still in the Morehead City Port area.
I did try one of the local Highway 24 creeks for an early run of speckled trout, but alas, none were found. Another spot to try for early specks is the Radio Island rock jetty. Give it a try.
As for other trout, grays are being caught in the turning basin and nearshore artificial reefs, and decent croakers are being caught too. Seems like the croaker populations are on the upswing over the last few years.
I really appreciate first-person observations on fishing successes or failures. One nice plus over the weekend was a report from the White Oak River where it was reported that the slot drum are schooling up by the hundreds.
The old drum bite in the Neuse is still on with bait out-fishing popping corks. As the season winds down, remember, these fish will start to reappear around the inlets and shoals and at the ocean fishing piers, particularly the Topsail Island piers.
---------------------
Speaking of piers, Oceania Pier reports Spanish, flounder sheepshead and croaker.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had a good run of Spanish, some close in to the beach, blues, croaker, flounder (mostly short), a pompano or two, red drum and sea robins.
Seaview Pier reports a good week with flounder, Spanish, blues, croakers and a few spots.
Surf City Pier wasn’t as busy last week with a few mullet, a few croaker, some black drum and sheepshead.
Jolly Roger Pier was jolly last week with two kings, some big Spanish (4-plus pounds), over-slot red drum, slot black drum and blues. Bottom fishing was slow.
---------------------
In Emerald Isle, phase III of the post-Hurricane Florence beach nourishment program is scheduled to occur between January and April.
Also, please note that repair work on the Atlantic Beach causeway and Emerald Isle bridges will start this week and cause lane closures. Please be careful out there.
Finally, Carteret County officials hope to begin dredging Old Ferry Channel in Bogue Sound between Cape Carteret and Emerald Isle, and probably at least some of Deer Creek in Cape Carteret in December. The work would need to be finished in April.
Be kind, be safe, catch fish, leave the turtle nests and unexploded ordnance alone and enjoy our lovely beaches.
