OCEAN — The Croatan basketball gym has been busier than usual this June.
New boys basketball head coach Scott McBride is wasting no time since taking over the position, reinvigorating the program with a flurry of activity in his first month at the helm.
“I’m trying to get everyone on the same page,” McBride said. “The kids are coming out and working hard. I’m excited about the program. It’s going to be a fun season. I’m trying to be patient because it’s only June, but I’m ready.”
McBride is taking over for a Cougar program that finished the 2021-2022 season 1-19 overall and 1-9 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
He has been holding weekly voluntary practices and scheduled seven scrimmages for his team already, most recently against Havelock on Monday. It’s the last push before the state’s athletic dead period begins this week.
“We’ve been getting a lot of games in,” he said. “They’re getting better. I really enjoy working with these kids.”
McBride, 42, is returning to a post he held from the 2005-2006 season to 2008-2009. He stepped back then to start a family, but now has a chance to coach his son, Kannon, a rising eighth-grader at Broad Creek Middle.
“I’ve learned a lot since the last time I had this role when I was a lot younger,” he said. “I’ve been watching Croatan basketball for 20 years, and I feel like I know what works with the kind of kids we have.”
His coaching experience with this and next year’s class of incoming freshmen – on top of assisting for the varsity boys team last season – made him an ideal hire.
“It was a no-brainer when Will (Sutton) decided he was moving on that Scott was the first person that popped in my head,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said. “He’s very active in the sports community, and he has been a coach for this school many times before. He already knows these kids, and they know him. It’s a great fit.”
Boal was reached out to about the position immediately after Sutton stepped down to take a position at West Carteret, but he knew McBride would be the best option if he wanted the job.
“He did it the right way,” Boal said. “He took a couple days and thought about it, talked with his wife about it. We’re glad he took the position.”
McBride, who teaches math at Croatan, has been in the school system for 20 years. He graduated from West Carteret in 1998 as a standout football, basketball and baseball player.
At Croatan, he coached the jayvee girls basketball team for four years ending with the 2019-2020 season. He also served as an assistant coach with the school’s football program from 2004 until 2018.
In both jobs, he coached alongside Andrew Gurley, now head girls basketball and football coach at the school and McBride’s hallway buddy on the math wing.
“We talk every day during the school year,” Gurley said. “When we found out that Sutton was stepping down, he said he was seriously considering the job and asked what I thought about it. I told him I thought he’d be perfect for it.
“They’ve been busy this summer. I don’t do a ton with girls basketball this time of year, but he has been in there just about every day. They’re scrimmaging and practicing, working out. He’s excited and he wants to do it right. That’s the kind of coach he is. He’s going to give it his all.”
McBride will be the third coach for the program in the last six years and sixth coach since he left the position in 2008. Sutton only held the position for two years, preceding the 1-19 season last winter with an 8-5 finish in 2020-2021, the program’s only winning record since 2013. McBride compiled a 14-50 record in his earlier three seasons.
When he was rehired, McBride went right to work scheduling scrimmages for the team. The Cougars have seen action against Jacksonville, Richlands, Pamlico County, New Bern, Northside-Pinetown and Havelock over the last month.
“This summer has been good to help us better understand what offense and defense is best suited for our kids,” McBride said. “We have shooters, so we’re not going to be afraid to take shots. We look versatile on defense, too. My big focus is having a good attitude and taking care of what we can take care of on the court.”
McBride will have a longtime friend and aficionado of the game at his side this season in assistant coach John Humphrey. The former West Carteret standout and former BJ (Basketball Japan) star had also shown interest in a coaching position at the school in 2016 before Jeff Hawkins was hired.
“He has been awesome,” McBride said. “He knows how to adjust stuff on the fly and the little intricacies of the game that I don’t know. He has a lot of knowledge, and when he talks, the boys listen. I’ve been playing ball with him since high school, so it’s really cool to have him with me.”
McBride and Humphrey will have a strong returning cast from the 2021-2022 season, including three of the team’s top four scorers in juniors Luke Green (10.3 points per game) and Max Cardona (6.5) and senior Jack Wilson (5.1).
