MOREHEAD CITY — The Big Rock Keli Wagner Lady Angler (KWLA) Tournament is pleased to introduce Pelagic Gear, a cutting-edge tactical fishing apparel brand, as the major sponsor for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 tournament seasons.
“Pelagic is recognized by anglers around the world as a top-performing brand,” stated KWLA Tournament Director Carlee Sharpe. “As such wonderful ambassadors of the sportfishing lifestyle, we are thrilled to incorporate Pelagic into the lady angler community that the KWLA tournament represents.”
Pelagic Gear was founded in 2002 off the coast of Newport Beach, Calif. In its 20 years of operation, Pelagic has remained true to its roots by providing unique and top-of-the-line performance gear. Pelagic offers product lines for all anglers, including men, women, youth, and polarized optics. Pelagic’s mission is to unite a global community of men and women with a brand name that unifies a love for fishing and the ocean.
“Pelagic Gear is proud to support all women anglers and excited to be a major sponsor of the KWLA,” states Pelagic President Chris Raya. “We look forward to a long relationship with KWLA and watching the event grow.”
As part of the major sponsorship package, Pelagic will be featured on KWLA apparel and printed collateral. In addition, Pelagic wholeheartedly supports KWLA’s mission of promoting women in competitive sport fishing, as well as giving back to the community.
Since 1998, the KWLA Tournament has become one of the largest lady angler billfish tournaments in the world. In 2022, the tournament had a record-breaking attendance of 215 boats. The 1,200 lady anglers competed for a grand purse of $318,750, a new tournament record.
The KWLA Tournament is devoted to raising charitable dollars to benefit local cancer treatment centers. To date, KWLA has donated a total of $424,415.50 toward the improvement of patient comfort and care.
Together, KWLA and Pelagic, look forward to building a bigger and better lady angler tournament in the years to come.
The 26th annual KWLA Tournament will kick off Friday, June 9 with the Lady Angler Party featuring the fan-favorite costume contest, followed by one day of fishing, Saturday, June 10.
