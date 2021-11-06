The “Keep Pounding” all-county rankings are back, and this week the spotlight will be on high school volleyball.
Below is this column’s annual list of the best six volleyball players in the county among Croatan, East Carteret and West Carteret.
All three teams had solid seasons, with the Cougars finishing 18-6 overall and reaching the third round of the 3A state playoffs, the Mariners going 14-5 with a second-round advance in the 2A tournament and the Patriots finishing 12-8 overall and placing second in the 3A Coastal Conference before ending its season in the first round of the state playoffs.
Here is the final list: Cammie Davis and M.J. Klaumann of Croatan, Anna Gillikin and Christa Golden of East, and Megan Kenon and Courtney Tyndall of West.
CAMMIE DAVIS
There was no better libero in the county this year than Davis, who made miraculous dig after dig to help the Cougars reach the third round for the second year in a row.
The junior uses her quickness and lightning reflexes to anchor the Croatan defense. This season, she tallied a county-high 280 digs along with 17 serving aces and 37 assists.
ANNA GILLIKIN
Every season, there is at least one middle hitter who displays dynamic power at the net, and this year Gillikin fits that description to a tee.
The senior was dominant on offense with 260 kills and on defense with 76 solo blocks and 36 block assists, all county highs. She also served up 29 aces and finished with 93 digs, rare for an offensive powerhouse.
MEGAN KENON
Kenon only played in 30 sets this season due to injury, but she still led her team in kills with 121.
She was incredibly efficient, too, hitting at a whopping 53 percent with only 16 errors. She was also a defensive force for the Patriots with 14 solo blocks and 23 block assists.
M.J. KLAUMANN
When it came time to game planning a match with Croatan, opposing teams had to account for Klaumann and her power at the net.
The senior middle hitter was a force at the net with 169 kills, and she tallied 22 solo blocks and 26 block assists on defense. She also served up 13 aces and tallied 54 digs.
CHRISTA GOLDEN
Golden was a do-it-all player for East this season, showcasing her hitting skills on offense with 129 kills and her defensive prowess with 99 digs.
The senior also led the Mariners in aces with 47 and contributed 20 solo blocks and 9 block assists to boot.
COURTNEY TYNDALL
Tyndall was the epitome of a balanced player for the Patriots this season, making contributions on offense, defense and in the serving game.
The senior led her team in aces with 28 and digs with 132. She also tallied 108 kills and 4 block assists.
