BEAUFORT — For the 38 competitive and dozens of other noncompetitive runners who participated in the 10th annual Crystal Coast Run/Walk for Autism on Saturday, the cause meant as much as the run times.
Proceeds from the race will fund local programs of the Autism Society of North Carolina, a statewide organization that serves over 65,000 people across the spectrum throughout their lifetimes.
Participating in the event helped the organization open the Social Recreation Center in Newport that offers summer day camps, afterschool care and adult programs.
A total of $32,586 has been raised over the lifespan of the event. The race encourages participants to form “teams” that raise collective funds, but donations from individual runners are common too.
The race began at John Newton Park in Beaufort, next to the Dock House Restaurant and traveling along Front Street. Times were recorded electronically by Run the East out of Greenville.
Joel Braxton, 39, of New Bern was the top finisher in the race with a time of 21 minutes, 50 seconds.
Clay Michels, 14, of Beaufort, finished in second with a 22:48 clocking, and Jimmy Tassios, 57, of Florence, S.C., placed third in 23:05 to round out the male division.
Becky Jones, 45, of Newport won the female division with a time of 27:27 that was good for ninth overall.
The second-place female runner was Wendy Bridges with a 30:38 clocking for a 13th overall time, while Casey Baron was 14th overall and third among females with a time of 31:14.
Here are results of the race:
2023 CRYSTAL COACH RUN/WALKE FOR AUTISM
5K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Becky Jones, 27:27; 2, Wendy Bridges, 30:38; 3, Casey Baron, 31:14.
Masters: 1, Martha Betz, 32:54.
12-and-under: 1, Z. Mabolo, 32:32; 2, C. Farrell, 58:43.
13-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Casey Harris, 33:14; 2, Jamie Moore, 55:29.
40-49: 1, Roxanne Ank, 33:22; 2, Laura Pittman, 34:48; 3, Kelly Mabolo, 36:17.
50-59: 1, Claudia Gunter, 46:05; 2, Jennifer Hallman, 58:46.
60-69: 1, Robin Anderson, 41:29; 2, Sheron Bender, 44:27; 3, Nancy Moore, 55:29.
70-and-over: None.
MALE
Overall: 1, Joel Braxton, 21:50; 2, Clay Michels, 22:48; 2, Jimmy Tassios, 23:05.
Masters: 1, Raean Mabolo, 23:39.
12-and-under: 1, G. Pait, 33:20.
13-19: 1, Samuel Ank, 29:24; 2, Liam Plescher, 40:38.
20-29: 1, Dylan Foster, 25:12.
30-39: 1, Cal Sligh, 27:12; 2, Garrett Gavalis, 28:41.
40-49: 1, James Lawrence, 25:47; 2, Joshua Arthur, 28:05.
50-59: 1, James Nolen, 32:18; 2, David Hughes, 55:09.
60-69: 1, Ron Gunter, 45:09.
70-and-over: 1, Finn Hassing, 23:51; 2, Richard Betz, 40:52.
