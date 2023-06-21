MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret High School (WCHS) career and technical education teacher Mark Thompson of Morehead City is facing felony peeping charges after his arrest June 1 in Atlantic Beach.
According to Carteret County Public Schools’ Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson, Thompson was suspended with pay on June 1, pending the investigation.
“We have been advised by law enforcement officers that the allegations against Mr. Thompson are not related to any school or his work as an educator and do not involve a student,” she said in a statement regarding the investigation.
She further said that due to privacy laws, “We are unable to share further details of the investigation.”
Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey said Thompson, 50, who has served as a career and technical education teacher and tennis coach at WCHS since 2006, was discovered installing a Wi-Fi device to capture images in the bathroom of his 25-year-old stepson’s mobile home in Atlantic Beach.
Harvey said the stepson’s mother walked in on Thompson attempting to install the cameras. She told her son, who notified the police May 31, according to Harvey.
“We started an investigation and arrested Mr. Thompson on June 1,” Harvey said.
Thompson was taken to the Carteret County detention center in Beaufort.
Thompson was released on bond June 1. Harvey said the Morehead City Police Department was also notified about the arrest since West Carteret High School is in the Morehead City jurisdiction.
Morehead City police, in a statement, said it does not have an investigation open into Thompson.
Johnson said school officials would continue to monitor the progress of the case.
“Broadly speaking, teacher employment laws provide that, under certain circumstances, off-duty conduct can impact an educator’s right to teach, and we, therefore, monitor the progress of any criminal court case that involves one of our educators,” she said.
