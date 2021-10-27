OCEAN — A move up to the 3A division hasn’t made much of a difference this postseason for the Croatan volleyball team.
The Cougars are headed to the third round for the fourth straight campaign and seventh in the past 10 years following a 3-1 win over C.B. Aycock on Tuesday.
“When the talk started of us moving up to 3A, a lot of people said that was going to be a huge difference, but I knew we were ready for that,” Croatan coach Lindsey Bach said. “We wanted to take the task straight on. I’m very proud of the girls.”
The No. 4 seed Cougars upped their record to 18-5 with the 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-13 victory over the No. 13 seed Falcons (19-7). They will next host No. 12 seed Northwood (23-5) on Thursday. The Chargers earned a 26-28, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-9 win over No. 5 seed Cape Fear (20-5) to advance.
For all its success advancing to the third round, however, Croatan has lost there in four consecutive trips and hasn’t moved on to the fourth round since 2014.
“We’re excited for it,” Bach said. “We have work to do in practice, to prepare as much as possible. It will be nice to be at home.”
There was hardly any question regarding Bach’s squad winning in the second round. The only question seemed to be if it would be via sweep.
The Cougars led 19-13 in the third set after winning the sweeping the first two but gave up 12 of the next 15 points to fall 25-22.
“When we dropped the third set, I told the girls you can’t dwell on your mistakes, you can’t throw in the towel, you still have work to do,” Bach said.
The fourth was settled quickly with the home team jumping out to a 9-2 advantage on five consecutive service points from Cammie Davis and kills from Ella Stroehmann, Jackie Gartner and Amanda Simberlund.
Simberlund registered two more kills, Stroehmann had one and MJ Klaumann added one as the club cruised to a 25-13 win.
The second set went similarly.
Two kills and a block from Klaumann in a five-point run gave her team a 13-6 lead. She later added a block and two more kills as her team eased to a 25-14 win.
The first set was a back-and-forth affair with neither team leading by more than three points until Croatan made it 21-17 with an ace from Simberlund and a kill from Klaumann.
Klaumann had two more kills, and Stroehmann and Gartner each added one as their squad outscored the C.B. Aycock 4-3 over the final seven points to win 25-20.
The Falcons capped one of their best seasons in recent memory with a 19-7 record. They had finished above .500 just three times in the previous eight seasons. The 2016 campaign that saw them go 18-8 was the only one during that time that featured a record of three games above .500.
“This is further than we have been in a long time, so that is an accomplishment for us as a team,” C.B. Aycock coach Jordyn McGhee said. “We are just proud to be here. The girls put their hearts on the court. It just wasn’t enough tonight.”
