RICHLANDS — The Croatan baseball team’s bats were swinging freely Friday in a 14-3 mercy rule win at Richlands on Friday.
The Cougars (9-11 overall) tallied 13 hits in six innings to capture the 10-run lead needed to end the game early. The win helped them stay knotted in a third-place tie with Dixon at 3-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Richlands is in last place of the conference at 1-5 and 3-15 overall.
Ten Cougars made the hit sheet in the game, led by Nathan Griffin, Nathan Michalowicz and Broderyk Miller with two hits apiece. Michalowicz scored three runs, and Miller finished with four RBIs.
Liam McFadden also had a solid night with two RBIs and two runs and a double. Other hitters for Croatan with a single each were Seth Boyette, Chase Byrd, Ayden Daffron, Easton Taylor, Owen Woodruff and Matthew Woody.
Woody was the winning pitcher in the game with three innings on the mound for the Cougars. He struck out two and walked one while allowing two hits and no earned runs.
McFadden tossed two innings, allowing two hits and no earned runs with five strikeouts and no walks.
Richlands’ leading hitter was Nick Sanders who finished 2-for-3 with a run. Walker Smith was the losing pitcher, allowing four hits and four earned runs with three batters walked.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan.........................002 930 - 14 13 1
Richlands......................200 100 - 3 4 4
WP – Woody
LP – Smith
Croatan leading hitters: Griffin 2-2 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Michalowicz 2-3, RBI, 3 runs; Miller 2-3, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; S. Boyette 1-2, run; Byrd 1-1 (3B), RBI, 2 runs; Daffron 1-1, run; McFadden 1-2 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Taylor 1-3, RBI, run; Woodruff 1-1, run; Woody 1-4, RBI.
Richlands leading hitters: Sanders 2-3, run; Jones 1-2; Simco 1-1 (3B), run.
