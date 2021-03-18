BEAUFORT — It would be an overstatement to call East Carteret’s softball matchup with Richlands a must-win game in just the second contest of the season.
A loss, however, would have given the Mariners a 0-2 record with only 12 regular season games to go after suffering a 5-2 defeat to Pender in the season opener.
East made sure that didn’t happen, evening its record to 1-1 on Wednesday with a 5-3 victory over the Wildcats.
“It was big,” coach Doug Garner said. “When I first saw the schedule, with Pender and Richlands in the first two games, I thought ‘I wish we could spread them out a little bit.’ Going 0-2 would have been tough.”
A near-dominant pitching performance from Anna Gillikin and a big fourth inning at the plate paved the way for the team’s first home victory since last year’s season opener on March 2, 2020. Three games later, the coronavirus pandemic ended the season.
“It’s good to get a win,” Garner said. “It’s been a long time.”
Gillikin struck out 14, walked four and gave up two earned runs on four hits in a complete-game performance.
“Anna did an awesome job,” Garner said. “I’m tickled to death with her.”
Gillikin was cruising until the top of the seventh when she gave up a walk, triple and single, and an error and passed ball turned a 5-0 runaway into a 5-3 cliffhanger. Richlands left a runner stranded at third when Gillikin induced a groundout.
“We made it interesting,” Garner said. “We could not go quietly into the night. Anna struggled a little bit there in that last inning, but she’s thrown a lot of pitches this week. I told her going into this year that we needed her to eat up a lot of innings, and she has. We’ve been feeding her.”
Gillikin threw 14 innings in the first three days of the season, striking out 23, walking four and giving up seven earned runs on 12 hits.
The Mariners entered the sixth inning on Monday against Pender with just three hits but smacked four in the third inning against Richlands (1-1) to take an early 4-0 advantage.
“I told them they had spoiled me,” Garner said. “If we can score four runs in one inning, we can score four in every inning. The bats came around for an inning or so, but we still haven’t put together a full game.”
The Beaufort club managed just two other hits on the night.
Savannah Oden led off the fourth with a groundball single up the middle, Sabra Brown followed with a walk, and two batters later, East had runners at second and third with two outs. Ashlyn Guthrie hit a line-drive triple down the right-field line to score those two.
Gillikin then drove home Guthrie with a single to right, and Stella Bradford delivered Gillikin with a double to left center.
“Stella crushed one, Ashlyn had that nice shot, they are capable,” Garner said. I know it’s in this team. We just need to get it out of them in the games. They crush it all day long in practice.”
Bradford added the fifth run of the game when a sacrifice fly to centerfield to scored Alisha Tosto.
The Mariners will next travel to Trask on Monday. The Titans opened the season with a 13-5 loss to Richlands.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Richlands…...............000 000 3 - 3 4 1
E. Carteret…..............004 010 x - 5 6 3
WP – Gillikin
LP – Dennis
Richlands leading hitters: Foy 1-2; Baker 1-4 (3B), RBI, run; Powell 1-4 (2B); Desmarais 1-4, RBI.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Guthrie 2-3 (2B, 3B), 2 RBIs, run; Bradford 1-2 (2B), 2 RBIs; Oden 1-2, run; Tosto 1-2, run; Gillikin 1-3, RBI, run.
