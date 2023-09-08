BEAUFORT — The West Carteret volleyball team has put up a 6-1 record this season with all six wins coming in straight sets.
The streak nearly came to an end Thursday with the Patriots facing a 22-19 deficit to East Carteret in the first set.
They rallied with six of the next seven points to take the first set 25-23 and cruised from there in a 3-0 victory thanks to 25-10, 25-13 scores in the next two sets.
“Eight service errors in set one,” West coach Michael Turner said. “We still won, so we’ll take it. We still found a way, so bravo to the girls. We just missed a few there in that first set.”
West captured its fifth straight victory and ran its winning streak to 19 games versus East. Sixteen of those triumphs have come in straight sets. The Mariners last beat the Patriots on Aug. 14, 2012.
East fell to 1-6 on the season with its fourth consecutive loss.
“It was in our advantage, and we should have taken advantage of it,” East coach Christina Schrader-Creech said. “I was hoping we’d take that momentum into the second set, but that is not what happened. West flipped the switch. We almost had it, then we were nowhere near almost having it.”
Trailing 18-16, the Mariners went on a 6-1 run with kills from Kate Guthrie and Samiyah Benders and a block from Mary Grace Williams.
Back-to-back kills from West’s Molly Scott Cottrell stopped the momentum, but it was short-lived as East responded with a point to make it 23-21.
The Patriots rattled off four points in a row to end the threat and the set with Chloe Lewis serving on three points during the run and Zoe Baily ending it with a kill.
“Not all our serves were bad. East just did a good job of letting the deep balls ride out, and that was smart by them,” Turner said.
Turner’s squad took the momentum into the next set with Lewis serving nine straight points, including three aces. Rachel Chambers had two kills during the stretch.
After two points from the Mariners, West ripped off another 9-0 run with Graysen Fredeen serving four aces to make it an 18-2 game. East outscored the visitors 8-7 down the stretch, but it was too little, too late.
Leading 13-8 in the third set, the Patriots scored seven points in a row with Lewis registering an ace and Liza Howard and Eleonora Riccardi each producing kills to make it a 20-8 contest.
The Mariners rallied with four of the next five points thanks to two aces from Jenna Jackson, but West finished on a 4-1 run with two kills from Chambers and an ace from Riccardi.
“The girls play harder when we are down,” Schrader-Creech said. “They don’t give up, so I was surprised we struggled in that third set.”
The Patriots still have four nonconference games scattered throughout the rest of their schedule but will begin 3A Coastal Conference play on Tuesday at home versus Richlands (5-2).
“Now the real season begins,” Turner said. “I’m not 100% sure what to expect, but I know at times our play is brilliant.”
East will continue with its nonconference slate on Monday night at White Oak (2-2) and then begin 1A/2A Coastal Conference play on Tuesday at Northside-Pinetown (3-5).
“We’re playing nothing but 3A schools in nonconference, and I think this tough competition, the intense rallies, these will benefit us,” Schrader-Creech said. “I’d like to do something special in conference, but we are really young with just one senior.”
