GREENSBORO — You know you’ve reached magnificent heights as a program when a state runner-up finish can be seen as a bit of a letdown.
The Croatan boys track and field team has reached such heights.
After capturing an indoor state title this past winter – their third such crown in the past four seasons – the Cougars grabbed a 3A state runner-up finish Friday at North Carolina A&T State University’s Truist Stadium on the Irwin Belk Track.
“The expectations are high now,” Croatan coach Rico Quispe said. “They work hard. The kids were definitely deserving. Overall, it was a good day.”
Quispe said the Croatan coaches thought their team was primed for its first spring outdoor spring title, but Dudley put the kibosh on those thoughts. Or more specifically, Isaiah Monroe did.
The North Carolina A&T signee felt at home during the state meet and showed it by capturing the meet MVP after garnering three individual victories. He ran away with the 100-meter, 200-meter,and 400-meter titles.
“We knew it was between Dudley, South Central and us, and on paper, we thought we looked better than Dudley, but they stepped it up,” Quispe said. “Just by himself, he totaled 30 points. The Monroe kid was the difference.”
Dudley accumulated 80 points to run away with the meet. Croatan was second with 51.5, and South Central took third with 31.
“We thought we would have about 54 points, somewhere between 50 and 56,” Quispe said. “We scored everywhere we thought we were going to score. The field was just stacked at this meet.”
AJ Matas added a spring outdoor shot put championship to his winter indoor spring state title, throwing it 50 feet, 2 inches. Teammate Will Rouse took fourth with a 48-10.25 toss and added a third-place spot in the discus with a 138-05 throw.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Brayden Stephens, Luke Nicolajsen, Matthew Quispe and Kenny Lombreglia collected a silver in 3:24.36.
“We’re losing 19 seniors from the boys and girls teams, but the 4x4 will bring everyone back but one (Lombreglia),” Quispe said. “We’ll lose some kids in the shot put, discus and vault, but we think other kids will get stronger and step up next year.”
Lombreglia took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.11. Cooper Stephens placed 11th in 42.25.
James Wallace, Sean Manning, Matthew Quispe and Stephens and took sixth in the 3,200-meter relay in 8:13.21.
The Cougars put two in the top six of the pole vault with Zach Pruett taking third with a 12-06 clearance and Ben Futral finishing sixth with a 11-06 vault.
Colten Rodriguez earned two top-10 finishes, toeing the line in a school-record 4:23.63 in the 1,600 meters to claim fourth and timing in at 10:03.60 to end up 10th.
Christian Drawhorn was the lone participant in four wheelchair events, clocking in at 30.95 in the 100 meters and 1:04.15 in the 200 meters while throwing the shot put 7-10.75 and the discus 19-08.75.
------------------
Cailin Ames led the Croatan girls with a third-place finish in the shot put thanks to a 36-01.50 push. She also took 11th in the discus with a 91-03 tale of the tape.
Two relay teams placed sixth.
The 1,600-meter squad of Janelle Ketner, Logan Besemer, Tessa McFarland and Alyssia Trigleth timed in with a 4:12.33, and Ellana Dettle, Kayla Hunt, Ketner and Trigleth clocked in with a 10:26.69.
Jadyn Melby placed ninth in the pole vault with an 8-06 clearance, followed by teammate Daphne Vickers in 13th with a 7-06 vault.
Ginger Hayden took 10th in the triple jump with a 35-02.75 leap.
The Cougars tied for 25th with 12 points in the girls meet. They were missing Navaya Zales, who scored 30 points to earn Most Outstanding Performer honors while leading the team to a winter indoor state title. Zales missed the spring season with an injury.
