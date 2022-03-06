SANFORD — Back-to-back trips to the regional finals are nothing to sneeze at.
But the Patriots wanted more.
The West Carteret boys basketball team fell just short of the state championship for the second straight year Saturday afternoon at Southern Lee High School with a 74-70 loss to Seventy-First in the 3A east regional final.
And for the second year in a row, the Patriots will spend their offseason wondering “what if” after missing 17 free throws and shooting 51% from the line.
“I thought overall we played a great game,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “We just didn’t shoot free throws like we normally do tonight and that killed us. We missed 17 free throws, and sometimes that happens. It just happened in the wrong game.”
No. 2 seed West ended its season at 26-5 while No. 5 seed Seventy-First upped its mark to 27-4 and will move on to the state final where it will match up with No. 8 seed West Charlotte (21-9).
The Patriots came excruciatingly close to reaching the state final last season, leading by 14 points with a little over a minute remaining in the third quarter versus Northwood before falling 72-69 in overtime in the regional final.
This year, they were the team making the comeback, turning an 11-point deficit to just two over a two-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter with Rob Cummings scoring 12 of his 31 points in the fourth and Worth Stack going for 10 in the final frame.
The Falcons closed strong at the foul line, however, going 9-for-11 over the final 1:30 with Xavier Tubbs-Matthews going 4-for-4, James Scott going 3-for-4, and DeAndre Nance going 2-for-3.
After scoring just two points in the opening quarter, Tubbs-Matthews went for 30 over the final three, including 10 in the fourth. Scott, who missed much of the previous game with an injury, scored seven of his nine in the fourth.
Those two, and Jared Davis, who scored 15 of his 17 in the first half, helped put Tony Jones into the state championship in his first year as the Seventy-First coach.
“West Carteret has a really great team,” he said. “They play great team ball, they are fundamentally sound, they hit open shots. Defensively, they are very scrappy. But our guys, they executed the game plan down the stretch, hit some clutch free throws. Free throws have been a huge problem for us throughout the year.”
The Falcons ended the night shooting 23-for-32 (72%). They went 9-for-11 in the second half after going 14-for-21 in the first.
West struggled mightily from the foul line in the first half, going 7-for-19 and trailed 37-29 at the break. The team righted the ship a bit in the second, putting up an 11-for-16 performance from the line to finish 18-for-35.
“It’ just unfortunate,” Mansfield said at the post-game press conference with Jaxon Ellingsworth to his right and Cummings to his left. “We had a shootaround today, we practiced yesterday, we shoot probably 30 free throws a day. These two normally make 26 to 27 to 28, so do most of other kids. If you would have told me we wouldn’t win the game, and it would be because of free throws, I would not have believed you.”
The Patriots were an outstanding free-throw shooting squad this year, hitting 71% as a team. That exact rate continued in the first four rounds of the playoffs with the squad going 39-for-55 (71%).
Their performance from the stripe in the regional final was their third-worst of the season. The other two didn’t factor into the outcomes as they went just 2-for-6 (33%) in a 78-58 loss to Wayne Country Day, and shot 4-for-9 (44%) in a 76-54 win over White Oak.
Trailing 61-50 with 2:53 remaining, Stack scored six points in a row to make it a five-point game with 2:10 on the clock. The junior, who set a career high in the previous round with nine points, eclipsed that in the fourth alone versus the Falcons with 10 to give him 11 on the night.
Cummings then went to work, hitting two straight three-pointers to make it a 67-64 contest with 59 ticks left on the clock.
Nance missed the first of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity for Seventy-First, but Scott, a 6-10 junior, snagged the rebound and was fouled. He hit them both with 51.7 seconds remaining, but Stack followed with a three-pointer to cut the lead to just
two with 41.4 to go.
Scott was fouled again, and this time made one of two, and Stack was then fouled on a three-point attempt, putting him at the line with the score 70-67 with 19.4 left. He hit one of two and Tubbs-Matthews sealed the deal with four free throws in the final 16.4.
“No. 22, Xavier, he did a great job,” Mansfield said. “In the end, we probably could have fouled different people, but sometimes in the heat of the game, you’re 17, you’re 18 years old, you’re jacked up. We didn’t really want to foul him in the end, but fouling somebody was better than letting them hold the ball and run the clock out.”
Ellingsworth, West’s leading scorer and rebounder this season with 22.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, finished with 16 points in his final game in a Patriots uniform. He struggled with fouls for much of the game, picking up his third with 3:47 remaining in the second quarter, and his fourth at the 3:55 mark of the third.
Cummings will also graduate in the spring, as will fellow starters Shane Graves and Jamarion Montford.
“I’ll take these kids to battle with anybody, anytime, anyplace,” Mansfield said. “They did a great job. We’ve had a great season, back-to-back final four appearances, not many people can say they’ve ever done that. It’s just a great group of kids.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Seventy-First 13 24 12 25-74
West Carteret 14 15 14 27-70
SEVENTY-FIRST (74) – Tubbs-Matthews 32, Davis 17, Scott 9, Dockery 6, Green 6, Robinson 2, Nance 2,
WEST CARTERET (70) – R. Cummings 31, Ellingsworth 16, Stack 11, McBride 3, Graves 3, A. Cummings 2, Whitaker 2, Montford 1, Collins 1.
