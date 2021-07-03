BEAUFORT — East Carteret High School graduate Breslyn Studebaker helped East Carteret go on one of the most impressive postseason runs in program history.
The senior striker tallied 17 points in four playoff games with seven goals and three assists.
The Mariners (8-8-1) made it to the 1A east regional final for the first time in seven years and only the second time ever.
To say East dominated the first three rounds of the playoffs would be an understatement.
The Beaufort club outscored opponents 22-0, outshot them 62-8 and held a 16-1 advantage in corner kicks before falling 3-0 to Franklin Academy in the regional final.
Studebaker had three goals and two assists in the 9-0 victory over Rosewood in the first round, scored four goals in the 8-0 triumph over East Wake Academy in the second round and registered an assist in the 5-0 win over Manteo in the third round.
She accounted for 40 percent of her team’s scoring this season, putting up 22 of her squad’s 55 goals, and was responsible for one third of her team’s points, putting up 50 of the club’s 150.
Studebaker was named to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association 1A All-State Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.