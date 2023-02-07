OCEAN — Angelica Steffy’s two wrestling state championships came in vastly different ways.
Last year, she was the hunter.
This year, she was the hunted.
“Last year, I was the underdog,” she said. “I was ranked 16th and no one was expecting me to win. And this year, I was ranked first so everyone was gunning for me. I didn’t like it.”
She made school history as a junior when she became Croatan’s first female wrestling champion after winning the 132-pound title at the third annual N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational.
She pinned her way to the final before taking an 8-5 decision over Havelock’s Natalie Titus to give the school its first wrestling state champion since 2015.
Steffy tallied two pins, a major decision and a decision to win the 138-pound division this season.
“It feels great, I guess,” she said. “I was more nervous this year actually. I felt everyone looking to get me. The girls I’ve wrestled before, they were trying to do different moves and working on stuff to beat me.”
Her junior campaign saw her finish 16-14.
She improved on that mark this year, going 28-2.
Steffy pinned Mallard Creek’s Sarem Desalegn (25-8) in the first round, registered a 13-3 major decision over Pinecrest’s Jocylen Mattingly (31-9) in the quarterfinal and pinned Hayesville’s Riley Denton (4-15) in the semifinal.
The final proved to be her tightest result as she took an 8-4 decision over South Davidson’s Gabby Akers (24-5).
“Last year, I pretty much used my strength to my advantage,” she said. “This year, I tried using more technique. I didn’t have a shot last year. That is what I worked on the most. I worked on the timing of my shots.”
Steffy’s only two losses this season came to boys, which was just fine with her. While the girls division has grown exponentially over the past few years, she prefers going up against more difficult opponents.
“It’s great and all that it’s growing, but I still kind of like wrestling guys better,” she said. “It’s easier to wrestle girls. Guys are just stronger, so you have to use technique, and I’m trying to master my technique.”
She began wrestling in the second grade while living with her grandmother in Pennsylvania while per parents served in Afghanistan.
It would be until the seventh grade when she took the mat again in North Carolina. Her only break since then came as a sophomore when she missed the season with a concussion.
“Wrestling is big in Pennsylvania,” she said. “I would like to get back there and wrestle in college.”
Here are a few of Steffy’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Once Upon A Deadpool.”
Favorite TV Show: “Supernatural.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Puss in Boots.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Luke Bryan.
Favorite Song: “Simple Man” by Shinedown.
Favorite Book: “Miss Pererine's Home for Peculiar Children.”– Ransom Riggs.
Favorite Athlete: Nick Bosa.
Favorite Vacation: “Yuma, Ariz. because of the float down.”
Favorite Hobby: Lifting.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “Don’t be the little train that could. Be the big train that will.” – Joshua Steffy.
Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo.
Favorite Drink: Hot chocolate or milkshakes.
Favorite Restaurant: Dairy Queen.
Favorite Season: Winter.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Getting my friend Kaylum Mills to join the wrestling team and seeing her actually enjoy the sport.”
Favorite Teacher: Coach Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby.
Favorite Sport: Wrestling.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Listening to music and not thinking about the match too much. Taking to the coaches afterwards about what I did good and what I can improve.”
Favorite Website/App: Netflix.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Kaylum Mills, Alyssia Trigleth, My dog, EB (Ella Horner) and Madeline Coplen.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Coach J. (Jadaen Bernstein), Joshua Steffy, Nate Person, Kayden VanKouteren, Riley Ingels and Brydon Callahan.
Items for a Deserted Island: Fire starter, clear plastic, knife, 550 cord, and one Daniel Goguen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.