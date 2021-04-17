BEAUFORT — East Carteret earned a season sweep of Heide Trask on Wednesday with a fine 7-1 showing in girls soccer. The Mariners beat the Titans 4-1 earlier in the year.
“I’m very happy about this win,” coach Antonio Diaz said after winning his 201st career game as both the girls and boys coach. “I’m happy with the score, but more importantly, this is the best we’ve played so far this season.”
Five players scored as East improved to 5-4-1 overall and 4-4-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to keep hold of fourth place in the seven-team league. Lejeune isn’t fielding a team.
Kenliana Dixon put the ball in the net off an Ella Hamilton throw-in assist to start the scoring. Dixon later made it a 4-1 game just before halftime when she headed in a deflection from a Tiana Staryeu shot.
Staryeu scored the first goal of her young career as the freshman took a pass from Breslyn Studebaker and sent a moonball over the keeper and under the crossbar from 18 yards out.
Meredith Brooks then scored on a penalty kick after Dixon was brought down in the box to make it a 3-1 game.
Studebaker scored two goals in the second half, with one coming on a Hamilton assist, and now has 14 goals in 10 games.
Caroline Harrison rounded out the scoring.
“We had practice yesterday (Tuesday), and we went over some fundamentals because we had gotten off track a little bit,” Diaz said. “They played today the way we know they can play, using space, sharing the ball, playing as a unit. Everyone got involved.”
The Mariners had dropped two of their previous three games but looked good in those contests versus two of the top teams in the league.
They scored the first goal in conference play against Croatan (8-0 overall, 7-0 league) in a 3-1 loss, and fell 2-1 to Richlands (7-2, 7-2), which sits third in the Coastal 8. Croatan is No. 13 in the MaxPreps 2A rankings, while Richlands is No. 32.
“Without Lejeune, there is only one other 1A team (Pender), so we are playing a lot of 2A teams,” Diaz said. “And this is a really tough conference. We tell the girls we won’t see anybody we haven’t seen in the playoffs. There is not many in the 1A division as good as the 2A teams in this conference. I think it will pay off in the playoffs.”
East, No. 31 in the MaxPreps 1A rankings, has the top 1A spot in the conference after sweeping Pender (0-10, 0-9) in 4-0 and 9-0 affairs.
The Mariners will finish out the regular season with a tough stretch, traveling to Dixon (5-1-1, 5-1-1) on Monday and Southwest Onslow (2-4-2, 2-4-2) on Wednesday before hosting Croatan the following week.
Dixon is No. 17 in the MaxPreps 2A rankings.
