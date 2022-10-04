MOREHEAD CITY — Sasha Baker is no stranger to tense tennis matches.
The West Carteret sophomore has played in six such dramatic contests this season.
“I definitely find myself less nervous,” she said. “The longer the match goes, my confidence builds up.”
Her biggest win of the season came last week in a 2-6, 7-5 (10-3) triumph over Swansboro’s Annabelle Henderson in the No. 2 singles match. She fell 6-3, 6-1 to Swansboro’s Anina Caviezel earlier in the season. Caviezel was missing from singles play for the rematch.
“They were missing one of their foreign exchange students,” Baker said. “I was really nervous to play her again, because I know she is topnotch. I figured she is gone, so I can just go for it, but then I started off slow, and I realized it wasn’t going to be as easy as I thought.”
Her win helped the Patriots upset the Pirates 5-4 and bring the Morehead City squad within a game of Croatan and Swansboro, which are both 6-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference. West is 5-2.
“That was big,” Baker said. “It got us close to first place.”
Battling back is nothing new to her.
In the opening match of the season versus Dixon, she joined Claire Germain in No. 1 doubles to beat Olivia Terry and Sydney Jenkins by a 9-8 (7-3) score.
Her other consequential victory came in a 6-3, 7-5 triumph over Croatan’s Grace Blair. In a No. 3 singles matchup last season, Blair beat Baker 6-1, 6-4.
“That was a big change, knowing I could win that one versus Croatan,” Baker said. They’ve always been our biggest enemy.”
Her clutch performances in tight matches are somewhat surprising considering her struggles to concentrate at times.
“The smallest thing can get me out of focus in tennis,” she said. “I tell my mom to stay as far away from the court as she can because she takes pictures, and it gets me out of focus so much.”
She’s 6-1 in No. 2 singles and 4-2 in No. 1 doubles. In addition, she’s gone 0-1 in No. 2 doubles to post a 10-4 overall record.
Baker made an immediate mark at West as a freshman. Despite missing the first two weeks of practice with the coronavirus, she immediately earned the No. 3 seed in singles.
“I was pretty nervous being a freshman at No. 3, because I mainly played against seniors and juniors, so I knew they had a lot more experience than me,” she said. “I’ve gotten a lot better since then.”
In her freshman year, she went 4-1 in No. 3 singles and 4-2 in No. 3 doubles to go with a 2-0 mark in No. 1 doubles and 0-1 in No. 2 singles for a 10-4 overall record.
Baker has been playing tennis since she was 6 years of age, often in tournaments all over the state as a kid. In middle school, she took a two-year break to focus on soccer.
“I thought soccer would be my main priority, but then COVID hit, and I chose tennis to be my main sport,” she said. “I missed it, but I focused on soccer, so I put tennis to the side and didn’t think about it. Now I hope to play tennis in college. I want to get a scholarship, but that is just a dream right now.”
A standout student with a 3.8 GPA, she hopes to major in health sciences in college.
“My father (Jason Baker) is the fire chief of Pine Knoll Shores and a paramedic, so I’m always talking to him about this stuff,” she said. “It’s what got me interested in it.”
She took her commitment to a new level this offseason, volunteering with Morehead City Parks and Recreation for tennis camps, taking private lessons from East Carteret tennis coach Mary Marino and practicing on her own.
“I’ve put in a lot of work in tennis to get to this point,” she said. “It’s definitely been a change, going from No. 3 to No. 2. I’ve been practicing every day. I also play soccer, so it gets in the way sometimes, but I practice as much as I can, and it’s definitely paid off.”
Baker got on the varsity field some as a freshman last spring during the soccer season. She was named the junior varsity team’s MVP.
Here are a few of Baker’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
Favorite TV Show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Tom and Jerry.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Declan McKenna.
Favorite Song: “Brazil” by Declan McKenna.
Favorite Book: “The Fault in our Stars” by John Green.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: Maria Sharapova.
Favorite Vacation: London, England.
Favorite Hobby: Snowboarding.
Favorite Subject: Health science.
Favorite Quote: “A single dream is more powerful than a thousand realities.” – J.R.R. Tolkien.
Favorite Food: Sushi.
Favorite Drink: Cook Out sweet tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Cook Out.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Playing touch the fence at every practice. It becomes a necessity.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Natalie Powers.
Favorite Sport: Tennis.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Listening to Wagon Wheel by Darius Rucker on the last stretch to West after every away game.”
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: @wchsladiestennis.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Steve Harvey, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Queen of England and Serena Williams.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Kate McCoury, Claire Germain, Cate Siebert, Addie Hernandez and coach Mark Thompson.
Items For A Deserted Island: Sweet tea, matches, fishing rod, surfboard and a blanket.
