Unless he wins a Super Bowl, commits a major crime or wins a Nobel Peace Prize, this will be the last column I write about Cam Newton.
To the people who just let out a guttural celebratory sound, shush. Let me have my last hurrah with my favorite quarterback ever.
When I came to this job in late 2013, Newton was on the eve of settling into his role as a league stalwart and a soon-to-be MVP and Super Bowl starter. Seven years later, Newton was released, and I watched as the three-time Pro Bowler struggled to understand why no one was signing him.
Then, on Wednesday, Newton signed a 1-year, $7.5 million with the New England Patriots. Hang on a second – just typing that made me feel ill. I’ve been a Patriots hater since 2004 when then-New England kicker Adam Vinatieri broke this reporter’s heart with a last-second field goal to seal Super Bowl XXXVIII with a 32-29 win over the Pantehrs, still the only Super Bowl decided on the final play of the game.
So, now Newton is a Patriot and I have to contend with that. Honestly, I’d rather the man have a job than sit in free agency like he’s some sort of Christian Ponder, Brian Hoyer or Matt Moore. He’s a former No. 1 pick, a national high school champion, a national junior college champion, a NCAA champion, a Heisman Trophy winner, a NFL MVP and a Super Bowl runner-up.
With the Patriots, Newton will look to invigorate a career riddled with injuries for the last two years. He hasn’t played a complete season since leading the Panthers to Super Bowl L in 2016, a 24-10 defeat to the Denver Broncos. The “Patriot Way” needed an injection of talent after future Hall of Famer Tom Brady departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newton is a decidedly different signal-caller than Brady but one capable of good things in the right system.
With no idea how long his career will continue to last, Newton has also tossed aside his fun-loving demeanor for one of a scorned cast-aside. In one of his first interviews after the news broke of his signing, Newton said he was “tired of being humble” and a former teammate told Michael Giardi of NFL Network that Newton was “motivated to stick it up everyone’s a--.” The quarterback will also keep his No. 1 that he has had since he entered the NFL, a number no player has been allowed to wear in New England since Belichick took over in 2000.
I honestly hope the best for Newton. He provided endless hours of entertainment and fun football for my wife and I and every fan of his. He prioritized kids both on and off the field, he was active in charities and he provided a fun, family-friendly face for the franchise for nine years. I will never forget his contribution to the Panthers and the love I had for the teams that came and went under his leadership.
However, all of this leadup to the season (if it even happens) is all for naught. There is a reason Newton is no longer in Carolina, the same reason he hasn’t seen the field much for the past two seasons. The big-bodied signal-caller has been hit more than any other quarterback since he entered the league, and eventually that was going to take a toll. I’ll be shocked if he makes it six weeks into the season before missing substantial time due to injury.
If he does make it all the way … look out NFL.
