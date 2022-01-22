MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team won its fourth straight Thursday by handing Dixon its sixth consecutive loss in a 78-38 blowout.
The Patriots improved to 14-3 overall and 3-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference, while the Bulldogs dropped to 4-13 overall and 0-4 in league play.
Jaxon Ellingsworth scored 15 and Rob Cummings put up all 10 of his points in the first half as West secured a 44-23 lead at the break.
Ellingsworth added 10 more points in the second half to finish with 27.
West outscored Dixon 34-15 in the final two quarters.
Cooper Tozier tried to keep Dixon in the game, scoring 11 points in the first half with nine coming on three pointers. He finished the night with 15.
Xavier Peaks added 11.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Dixon............................... 8 15 8 7 - 38
West Carteret................ 18 26 15 19 - 78
DIXON (38) – C. Tozier 15, Peaks 11, B. Tozier 3, Taylor 3, Young 2, Shinard 2, Anderson 2.
WEST CARTERET (78) – Ellingsworth 27, R. Cummings 10, McBride 9, Stack 8, Graves 6, Whitaker 5, Thakore 5, Jones 4, A. Cummings 2, Collins 2.
