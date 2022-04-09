MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret's Cole Reynolds produced a 38-25 record during his first two varsity seasons before taking off his junior year.
He returned to the sport as a senior and looked like a different wrestler.
Reynolds joins his brother Jake as a News-Times Wrestler of the Year, and like his brother in his senior season, he was also the lone county wrestler to make it to the state finals in his final varsity campaign.
He finished 43-3 after falling by a 16-0 technical fall to Aiden McCafferty (51-0) of Union Pines in the 3A 170-pound state final.
Reynolds pinned his way through his bracket, starting with a pin of St. Stephens’ Andrew Kehoe (38-10) in 3:57 in the first round and a pin of Triton’s Nathan Williams (33-8) in 3:16 in the second. He reached the final with a 43-second pin of East Henderson’s Tucker Marshall (31-4) in the semifinal.
Reynolds also captured regional and conference championships.
He took an 8-2 decision over Dixon’s Adrian DeSousa (28-6) in the regional final and also pinned DeSousa in the conference final.
Reynolds added podium finishes in three regular season tournaments, winning his weight class in both the Beach Brawl and Swiss Bear and taking third in the ultra-tough Tiger Holiday Classic.
He pinned Manteo’s Dylan Polatty (42-6) in 42 seconds in West’s Brawl, took a 9-6 decision over DeSousa in New Bern’s Bear and earned a 6-1 decision over Asheboro’s Luke Lambeth (40-8) in the third-place match at Chapel Hill’s Tiger.
Reynolds is the fourth straight West wrestler to win the News-Times Wrestler of the Year, joining his brother Jake, River Carroll in 2021 and Micah Dixon in 2019.
