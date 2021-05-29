NEWPORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team responded to its first loss of the season in fine fashion with three consecutive victories.
Following a 9-0 defeat to Croatan, the Mariners got by Dixon 7-2 Monday after defeating Southwest Onslow in back-to-back matches last week, 8-1 and 5-1.
The Beaufort squad improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
Emma Beierwaltes and Allie Kittrell were both pushed to the max in the Dixon contest.
Beierwaltes survived against Olivia Terry in the No. 2 singles match, holding on for a 6-1, 1-6, 10-4 victory.
Kittrell rallied in No. 1 singles versus Kate Scribner before ultimately dropping a 6-0, 7-6 (7-2) affair.
Those four combined to create another competitive match in No. 1 doubles with Beierwaltes and Kittrell earning an 8-6 win over Terry and Scribner.
Reagan Majors and Harbour Early had easier times in their matches.
Majors beat Taylor Wool 6-2, 6-3 in No. 4 singles while Early grabbed a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Sailor Trout at No. 5.
Majors and Early then took an 8-3 triumph over Morgan Wool and Taylor Wool in No. 2 doubles.
Kittrell was also involved in a tough match in the second contest with Southwest Onslow, taking an 8-6 triumph over Skylar Mitchell in No. 1 singles.
Breslyn Studebaker, Mansi Malhotra, Cate Wolf and Beierwaltes had easier efforts against the Stallions with each limiting their singles opponents to three games or less.
The first match with Southwest Onslow followed a similar script with only Kittrell involved in a competitive contest as she captured an 8-4 win over Mitchell.
Linden Campbell-Godfrey, Zoey Morris, Beierwaltes, Majors and Early didn’t give up more than three games in their singles contests.
East traveled to Richlands (0-5) on Friday, but this edition was published before results were available.
Here are results of the matches:
East Carteret 5, SW Onslow 1
Singles
No. 1: Allie Kittrell (EC) def. Skylar Mitchell (SWO), 8-6.
No. 2: Emma Beierwaltes (EC) def. G. Carr (SWO), 8-2.
No. 3: Breslyn Studebaker (EC) def. T. Surratt (SWO), 8-1.
No. 4: Mansi Malhotra (EC) def. B. Chambers (SWO), 8-3.
No. 5: P. Hughes (SWO) def. Lillian Piner (EC), 8-3.
No. 6: Cate Wolf (EC) def. A. Comfort (SWO), 8-1.
------------------
East Carteret 8, SW Onslow 1
Singles
No. 1: Allie Kittrell (EC) def. Skylar Mitchell (SWO), 8-4.
No. 2: Emma Beierwaltes (EC) def. G. Carr (SWO), 8-3.
No. 3: Zoey Morris (EC) def. B. Chambers (SWO), 8-0.
No. 4: Reagan Majors (EC) def. T. Surratt (SWO), 8-1.
No. 5: Harbour Early (EC) def. P. Hughes (SWO), 8-1
No. 6: Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. J. Killingham (SWO), 8-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Reagan Majors/Harbour Early (EC) def. Skylar Mitchell/B. Chambers (SWO), 8-0.
No. 2: Zoey Morris/Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. G. Carr/B. Chambers (SWO), 8-1.
No. 3: N/A (SWO) def. Lilly Allen/Aralyn Schurdevin (EC), 8-0.
------------------
East Carteret 7, Dixon 2
Singles
No. 1: Kate Scribner (D) def. Allie Kittrell (EC), 6-0, 7-6 (7-2).
No. 2: Emma Beierwaltes (EC) def. Olivia Terry (D), 6-2, 1-6, 10-4.
No. 3: Morgan Wool (D) def. Zoey Morris (EC), 7-6 (7-5).
No. 4: Reagan Majors (EC) def. Taylor Wool (D), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 5: Harbour Early (EC) def. Sailor Troutman (D), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 6: Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Lillian Harbison (D), 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Allie Kittrell/Emma Beierwaltes (EC) def. Sarah Scribner/Olivia Terry (D), 8-6.
No. 2: Reagan Majors/Harbour Early (EC) def. Morgan Wool/Taylor Wool (D), 8-3.
No. 3: Linden Campbell-Godfrey/Breslyn Studebaker (EC) def. N/A, 8-3.
