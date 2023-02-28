I keep mentioning water temperatures play a major role in “who?...when?” So, what are the numbers for some of our favorite recreational inshore and nearshore species?
Each species has a low temperature avoidance when it’s too cold and high temperature avoidance when it’s too hot and a just-right Goldilocks in the sweet spot in which they are most cozy. They arrive on schedule like the swallows from Capistrano (March 19) and the buzzards traditional reappearance to Hinkley, Ohio (March 15) when water temperatures are tolerable. And they leave when exceeding their desirable levels. Remembering that temps also effect availability of food sources and of course predators, you know, the food chain.
Some of the early guests to our waters include the likes of sea mullet (48, 65, 86), gray trout (45, 55-68, 78) and blowfish (46, almost anything, 93). Note that the numbers in parentheses are in order: (low temperature avoidance, optimum temperature, upper temperature avoidance). For a summary, go to: https://www.ncoif.com/fish-temperature-charts-3/. As we can see, with water temperatures already in the mid to upper 50s, the sea mullet bite, puffer and gray trout action is strong from Beaufort Inlet to the Morehead City Turning Basin and the last couple weeks along the surf and Bogue Pier too.
Bluefish (50, 66-72, 84) are a hardy fish sticking around much of the winter around the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty, and the bluefish action is still strong. We should see them in the surf and piers soon. We find good fishing for both red and black drum throughout the winter, and both have a wide range of temperature tolerance (52, 72, 90). Over this past winter, the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty was swarmed by black drum since the fall, producing many limits within and above the slot. The red drum have also been around the Lookout area and both actively feeding in our backwaters as well throughout this mild winter.
Then there is the spotted sea trout (48, 68-78, 88). We know how sensitive they are to the cold, as every few years they endure cold-stun events, or as I call them, “troutsicles,” when water temperatures dip into the upper 30s or low 40s for an extended duration of time. These events occur on average every two to three years.
Recently, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) has set guidelines to deal with these unfortunate events. This winter was NOT one of those winters. Fish have been safe all winter way up in our backwaters with warm water and plenty of food while being driven inland by drought conditions and salt-line of our creeks and rivers way inland. This also disrupted the normal ocean migration south we usually expect in the fall.
Now for some of the “tuna for the rest of us” – false albacore (62, 65, 76) and Atlantic bonito (60, 64, 80). Both of these fast swimmers appear in the spring and continue heading north at the slightest rise in water temperatures. Interestingly, we also have an epic fall season with the false albacore, whereas except on rare occasions, the Atlantic bonito pass us by offshore in the fall. Although this past year, we did see some of the Atlantic bonito come in as close as Cape Lookout in some numbers.
Then there are the flounders (55, 66, 72). As you know, we have summer, southern and gulf species in North Carolina waters that venture out to sea to spawn in the fall and winter offshore, so when do they return? Local folklore dictates their return when the dogwood trees are in bloom, which is about right for early spring. There are many such observations linking the comings and goings of various fish species, another being the spot runs in the fall coinciding with the yellow sulfur butterfly migrations.
Next week, I’ll cover some of the warmer water species and their comings and goings.
---------------------
So, if you want some fresh fish for dinner, as I have alluded to, right now the sea mullet and puffers have moved in.
If you fish Beaufort Inlet, they are holding up in 45-65 feet of water, but they also have moved in to the turning basin and are being caught along the beach and at piers too. The Cape Lookout Jetty bite is still excellent with black drum, scattered red drum, sheepshead blues and grays.
Interestingly, Capt. Gary Dubiel (Speck Fever Guide Service) is killing the grays way up in the Neuse River. This is a first for him in February! Want another first? I saw a two-pound pompano landed from Bogue Pier Inlet last week. We usually don’t see the first wave of big spawners until April! Tell me about it.
The inside bite for reds and specks is holding up, including topwater action, but there are quite a few small trout showing up in the speck mix lately. I’m curious to see what the spring run of trout will be considering the fact that we saw little or no fall migration of the speckled trout last year, and I haven’t seen any keeper trout in the local Highway 24 creeks this winter.
With the early start of the shad spawning runs up the rivers, the shad bite is on fire in the Tar, Neuse and Pamlico rivers and even already in the Roanoke way up river in Weldon. Shad darts, tine gold, silver spoons and small colorful flies will do the trick on ultralight spinning gear or four-weight fly rods. There are even a few small rockfish showing at Weldon already.
If you are vested in speckled trout, check out the NCDMF meetings in Raleigh ((March 14), Camden (March 16), New Bern (March 21) and Wilmington (March 3).
FYI: NCDMF announces scoping period for spotted seatrout
The NCDMF is developing Amendment 1 to the N.C. Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan (FMP).
The division will hold a public scoping period March 13 to 24 to solicit input on potential management strategies for the upcoming amendment and discuss stakeholder priorities. Scoping is the best opportunity for the public to inform the plan.
A scoping document outlining the 2022 benchmark stock assessment results and potential management strategies can be found on the division website under “Information on Spotted Seatrout FMP Amendment 1.” The stock assessment indicates overfishing is occurring in the fishery. The primary management strategies under consideration for Amendment 1 are sustainable harvest and reducing recreational release mortality in the spotted seatrout fishery.
Beginning March 13, the public may provide feedback through an online form available on the “Information on Spotted Seatrout FMP Amendment 1” web page or submit written comments through the mail to: N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Spotted Seatrout Scoping, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. March 24.
Division staff will give a short presentation, and then the public will have the opportunity to provide comment. Following the public comment period, attendees will get time to discuss subject matter concerns directly with species leads in small groups. Stakeholder comments and concerns will be considered in developing management strategies and management measures in Amendment 1.
BOGUS NOTES
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.
2) Log onto my website at www.ncoif.com. It’s now better than ever.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in “Sea Dunes,” just off Coast Guard Road., Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” (252-354-4905).
