Kudos to so many for providing light and laughter to kids during these crazy days we’re living in.
It’s been six months since we’ve seen a high school or middle school game. If we’re lucky, it will be just another two months until we see the next one.
While those school sports are postponed until mid-November – let’s face it, there is no guarantee they will start then – others have stood in the gap.
Carteret County Parks and Recreation, Morehead City Parks and Recreation, the Town of Atlantic Beach, the Morehead City Marlins and the Central North Carolina (CNC) District of the Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) have provided some normalcy.
The summer, CCPR offered its annual Beach Run Series at the Atlantic Beach Circle for runners wanting to compete in 1-mile, 5K and 10K distances.
The CNC has also held its surf competitions at Oceanana Pier.
And now with summer quickly coming to an end, there are fall offerings.
As you can see from our issue today, CCPR and MCPR will host volleyball in the sand at the Atlantic Beach Circle.
CCPR is adding high school kickball to its stable of programs, and the Marlins and MCPR will allow high school baseball players the opportunity to play at Big Rock Stadium.
CCPR is also offering tennis classes at Eastern Park in Smyrna.
In addition, MCPR will have a tennis league at Shevans Park.
If you value the mental health and physical well-being of young people in this county, rest assured, it seems your tax dollars are being put to good use because these kids are being looked after.
