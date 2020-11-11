BEAUFORT — The eighth annual Billy Stanley Golf Tournament was held in October, honoring the memory of the late community and school activist who died in 2012.
Stanley, who was such a fun-loving guy, did so much in the community, as well as for East Carteret High School athletics.
In addition to community and school involvement, Stanley was active with Ann Street United Methodist Church Youth Fellowship while supporting the youth with his time and talents.
This tournament raised over $5,000 for the youth of Ann Street UMC and to support the mission trip to Costa Rica in 2021.
Tournament day was a great one with the Stanley's presence felt all around the golf course in the laughter that he shared so easily.
“The awesome staff at the Beaufort Club were super helpful in coordinating the event and preparing and serving lunch,” it was noted by the Stanley family in a release.
“No tournament is possible without golf enthusiasts and a great deal of community support and contributors. It was a great event filled with healthy competition and fun.”
Congratulations go out to the first-place team of Bill Pieton, Doug Mitchell, Cecil Colwell, and Frank Schreier.
Finishing second was the team of Bill Downum. Skunk, Tim Wall and Dwane Rimwall.
Corporate sponsors were Southern Landscape Services LLC, East Hardwood Co. Inc., Carteret County Senior Games and Preston Development.
Hole sponsors and other contributors were Paula Stanley, Family Davis Fuels, the Challenger Sunday School Class, Linda Swain DDS, Elwyn and Molly Wood, Sara Harrington, Stephanie and Dan Sparks, Pittman’s Auto Sales and Service, Derek and Kaye Thompson, ENC Creations, Hair Trends, Laura Lee Covington, Cynthia Safrit, and Don and Leslie Zeek.
