Faithful readers of this column know I have issues with the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
Well … just one issue, really.
The inclusion of nontraditional schools (charters, magnets, non-boarding parochials) in the 1A division postseason. Or any division postseason for that matter – except their own.
I think in the playoffs the apples should play the apples and the oranges should play the oranges.
Nontraditionals are dominating boys and girls soccer, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls cross country, boys basketball, boys golf, and volleyball at the 1A state championship level, and if the NCHSAA is serious about fair play, it needs to make a change.
Of course, I fully realize it has to tread carefully when dealing with charters, the pet project of the Gen-eral Assembly. That notion seems a little ironic now, doesn’t it?
There is also the issue of Cardinal Gibbons and Charlotte Catholic combining over the past two decades in the larger divisions to win about 140 state titles – I wish that was an exaggerated number – but I’ll try and stick with this one issue for now.
However, that’s about it when it comes to my gripes with the NCHSAA.
I think the association does as good of a job as any in the country of man-aging prep athletics.
It certainly does a bang-up job of managing money. If they’d ever like to invest the eager savings of a newspaper journalist, I will gladly pass along my finances.
And if you judge organizations by their friends, the NCHSAA is in good standing.
The N.C. Athletic Directors Association, N.C. Coaches Association, the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association and the N.C. Wrestling Association have all released statements supporting the NCHSAA.
The National Federation of State High School Associations also released a statement supporting the NCHSAA. The NFHS called the NCHSAA “one of the most respected associations” and lauded its innovative programming that has been emulated by other associations across the country.
Nick Stevens of HighSchoolOT conducted a survey of the state’s athletic directors and 230 of the 427 in the membership responded. Of those, 86 percent oppose the General Assembly’s House Bill 91, which seeks to dissolve the NCHSAA for … saving too much money?
I’ve talked to three past presidents of the association who have nothing but praise for the NCHSAA, and spoken to three county athletic directors who aren’t interested in the association being taken over by the government.
Those ADs said none of the coaches at their respective schools are in support of a government takeover either.
I’m right there with them.
After watching the General Assembly’s approach to education over the past decade, you’ll have to forgive me if I don’t trust it to take over athletics.
Unless you want to see it take over another nationally regarded institution and put it in the lower half of the nation’s rankings.
Is the NCHSAA perfect?
Far from it.
But an organization with five members is going to have drama, much less one with 427. And when you’ve got that many members, if even 10 percent is upset with you, you’re talking about nearly 45 schools.
That many schools can make some noise.
Most of the membership usually has a “me” system of belief and not one of “us” so it can be difficult to see things from a 427-member organization’s perspective.
Conference makeups, realignment, playoff seeding, eligibility issues? It’s never going to make everybody happy when it comes to these things.
But none of these issues should start a legislative inquiry.
I think the two biggest things the association can work on immediately is transparency and communication.
The fact the NCHSAA has over $41 million in assets shouldn’t have shocked people, and it surely did shock people.
That number should be front and center and explained on a yearly basis. It should be in the inbox of every athletic director’s email annually. A full financial breakdown should be the top story on the NCHSAA website every summer.
To provide more transparency, maybe a member of the General Assembly could be one of the association’s five ex-officio members. After all, there’s a member of the Department of Public Instruction on there.
Other than that, I’ve really got no problems with the association.
Could it give back more money to member schools?
I guess?
No one is ever going to argue against that.
However, it gave back $4 million last year during the pandemic, and according to NCHSAA Associate Commissioner Trae Waters, it has given back $17 million over the past 11 years.
That’s not too shabby.
It’s taken other steps, including eliminating schools from paying for student catastrophic insurance coverage, and playoff game ticket surcharges and the endowment games have been suspended indefinitely.
The NCHSAA could also probably work on its preferred vendor and supplier program, which seems to be an issue with a number of its members.
Ronald Reagan once said the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.
There’s a nugget of truth in that blanket statement.
Most member schools, even those few who dislike the NCHSAA, would probably be wise to heed those words, or perhaps these: better the devil you know than the devil you don't.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
