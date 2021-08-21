MOREHEAD CITY — If you watch a West Carteret boys soccer practice this season, it might be hard to pick out the head coach.
That’s because Noah Lewis, 22, is only four years older than the seniors on his varsity squad. The recent East Carolina University grad and 2017 West alum took a chance and applied for the position left open when two-year coach Charles Dailey stepped down in the spring.
He got the interview with Athletic Director Michael Turner and put together an impressive presentation.
“We had several applicants that we followed up on,” Turner said. “I didn’t really know what to expect from his interview. He came in, and it was all business about the sport of soccer and all passion for West Carteret. His age was a concern relative to the kids he’s coaching, but his interview was amazing. And it wasn’t just me in the room. Everyone was impressed.”
Turner got the OK from Principal Joe Poletti, and after a few conversations with Lewis’ former coaches, he made the hire.
Lewis got right to work drawing up practice plans for a season that officially started Aug. 1. A few weeks later, he had his first career win, a 2-1 victory at Havelock in the season opener Wednesday.
“That game set it in stone, but it still feels surreal,” Lewis said. “Four years ago, I was walking the stage for graduation. Now, I’m walking the halls calling teachers my assistant coaches.”
Lewis still can’t help calling his old coaches “coach” rather than using their first names, but he’s getting more comfortable being the one in charge on the pitch. Prioritizing communication, he’s approaches the game with no ego. He’s able to instruct his players head-on with in-practice examples of exactly what he’s looking for and can uniquely relate to them as an older contemporary.
“I do feel like it’s an advantage to have that ‘big brother’ position,” Lewis said, “knowing what it’s like to play so recently and how to communicate effectively with people their age.”
There’s no question, though, that Lewis was concerned that his greenness would work against him when he applied for the position.
“I knew they’d ask about my age, but I was surprised when Turner wasn’t worried about that at all,” he said. “The biggest question was, could I command respect from the players and not make it a friend relationship?”
When he met his squad at the first practice, Lewis made assurances that, while he was the head coach, he was still learning and wasn’t going to be perfect.
“One of the first things I told the team is, ‘I’m going to make mistakes. I’m a young coach and this is a young team,’” he said. “As long as we communicate, though, we’re going to come together and have success. Speak your mind and be respectful. The rest will come.”
It has only been three weeks since the season began, but Turner is encouraged that his hire was the right one.
“Everything that I see when I go out there and watch, the kids have bought in,” Turner said. “He’s got the soccer acumen. I felt like if we surrounded him with experience, this would work. So far, so good.”
It was important to Turner that Lewis could be a long-term solution to the program’s consistency problem. Lewis is the fourth coach of the boys program in the past nine years.
“Coach Dailey did a great job,” Turner said, “but it was important to get some youth in there and it was important that the program find some stability. Noah made no bones about the fact that this was his home and he wanted to be here for the long run.”
The team finished above .500 for five straight years between 2012 and 2016, with the final season coming in Lewis’ senior campaign in 2016 when they went 10-7-1 overall and 7-4-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference. Lewis led the team in points (36) and assists (10) that season while ranking second in goals (13).
Now, Lewis is taking over a program that went 3-8 overall last season and 3-7 in the Coastal. His biggest priority on the field is recharging the players’ enthusiasm for the game.
“If you’re not having fun, you’re not going to play your best,” he said. “Those guys have so much passion on the field right now. It’s so much more than I expected. They’re playing in a different system than they’ve probably every played in, so to see them come out (on Wednesday) and stick to the gameplan, trust me and fight the whole game, it was amazing.”
It will be a long season with highs and lows, there’s no question. The Coastal this season is a gauntlet with storied programs Dixon, Swansboro, White Oak and Croatan on the docket. No matter the result, Lewis looks to be the one at the helm for the foreseeable future.
“Noah is the right one for the job,” Turner said. “When I was at East Carteret, I was a head volleyball coach at 24 and a head baseball coach at 25. Someone took a chance on me, and I’ve never forgotten that fact.”
