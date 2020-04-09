Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic donates $13,000 from 2019 tourney

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic recently donated $13,000 from its 2019 tournament. The Billfish Classic has raised over $900,000 during the last 15 years for the organization that includes units in Carteret, Craven, Lenoir, Beaufort, Pitt, Greene and Martin counties. Those in the photo are, left to right, Youth of the Year Winner Simone Rogers, Adriana Frazier, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Kimberly Boyd, Billfish Classic Board of Directors Scott Eckholdt, Wade Fickling and Thomas Wood, Havelock Boys & Girls Club Director Gerrod Green, Yvonne Wilson of the Havelock Unit, Billfish Classic Director Donna Hardy and Sharon Oblesby of the Havelock Unit. (Contributed photo)
