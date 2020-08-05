With Tropical Storm or Hurricane Isaias expected to pass us by early Tuesday morning not long after midnight, I thought it would be good to get a current status of our Bogue Banks beaches and track ongoing water access projects with our Carteret County Beach Protection Manager, Rudi Rudolph (www.protectthebeach.com).
As Rudolph pointed out, we (the beach, that is) really got hammered by Hurricane Florence nearly two years ago and have been in a three-phase restoration of our Bogue Banks beaches and dunes.
At this point, 22 of the 25 miles or so of beach have been restored along with the ravaged dune-line. The new wrinkle this time around was that not just recreating the new dunes but as part of the dredging contract, grass, primarily sea oats, were to be planted to stabilize the dunes.
To date, over 700,000 sea oats have been planted, both manually and mechanically on the new dunes and are growing like gangbusters. This fall and winter phase three, the final 3 miles of beach in the middle of Emerald Isle, around Bogue Inlet Pier, will be nourished starting in mid-November.
Remember 2005? Yes, there was Hurricane Ophelia that devastated Bogue Sound, but it was also the year that the Bogue Inlet relocation project was carried out. After Hurricane Fran in 1996 nearly washed away The Point in Emerald Isle, endangering homes, we remember that sandbags were deployed to hold The Point together, albeit tenuously.
So, in 2005, Bogue Inlet, which was at that point washing up along the houses and Inlet Drive, was moved to a location about one-half the way between Emerald Isle and Bear Island. Almost immediately, via natural accretion, sand moved in, recreating an expansive point area, which today is about 1/3 of a mile from the ramp access to the inlet. The master plan estimated that the moved inlet should remain viable for about 15 years. We are there and counting. The Point has stabilized with plenty of fishing and beaching space, as well as bird and sea turtle nesting room.
In addition, the Bogue Inlet boating channel, according to a recent USACE survey, is in great shape. The outer sandbar is in surprisingly great shape, and the connecting channel from the from the Atlantic Intracoastal Water Way (AIWW) to the inlet is also fine, except for a small point that most boats can easily go over “on plane.”
Well before my time and before the Emerald Isle bridge was built in the early 1970s, access to the west end of Bogue Banks from 1961-1971 was accessible by ferry from Cape Carteret. The “ferry channel,” which was dredged around 1959, also provided important navigable boat access from Cape Carteret to the AIWW. According to records, it is likely that the ferry channel has not been dredged in over 60 years. As with those who come in and out of there via boat, we all know about the “bump,” a sandbar not far from the AIWW. I was there just recently and noticed that the bump has grown considerably, enough that even at plane, it might be difficult for some boats to get across.
Coming soon, that ferry channel, the front half of Deer Creek (aka Schoolhouse Creek) and the connecting channel from the creek to the ferry channel will be dredged with a minimum 6 feet in the ferry channel and 4 to 5 feet in the rest of the area.
Actually, some of the ferry channel close to the old ferry dock is often deeper than that already. By the way, two-thirds of the cost will from the State Shallow Draft Aquatic Weed Fund which is supported from boater registration fees and marine gas tax.
Money coming back to us.
---------------------
Fishing this week could be designated as the doldrums, especially in the surf and from fishing piers.
Winds were relentless, the water was rough and dirty and pushing the mid-80s in temperature. Since I use only metal, plastic and sometimes wood, I took the week off, hoping for better days as I anticipate our first mullet blow by the end of August. If you worked natural baits or Fishbites, croaker, black drum, and sea mullet could be caught.
---------------------
Fishing from our fishing piers has slowed noticeably due to the heat and tepid water.
Oceanana Pier reports dirty water, croakers, mullet and blues.
Bogue Inlet Pier reports poor numbers of fish but good variety of the few that are there, namely spot, croaker, a gray trout, a 4- pound speckled trout, one red drum, a few big Spanish and plenty of lizardfish and blue crabs. No kings were caught, and bait is hard to get.
Seaview Pier reported a couple of kings last week, along with blues, sheepshead, black drum and Spanish. The surf is muddy but clearing.
Surf City Pier also had a slow week with a FEW Spanish, mullet, sheepshead, black drum but no kings.
Jolly Roger Pier reports several tarpon and an 8-pound Spanish, as well as a few blues and croakers.
Speaking of piers, don’t forget the Newport River Pier on Radio Island by the boat ramp. I heard of good catches of sea mullet.
Not only piers, but don’t forget docks along the AIWW, Taylors Creek and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries dock as well, where I heard of big croakers.
And not far from that pier is the port and turning basin and bridges. This area is still producing red and black drum specks and gray trout, and YES, still catch-and-release flounder. A hot area there is the train trestle. Of course, around the port, you are always fighting the deep water and strong currents, so check your tide tables to work around the slack tide.
A hot bait has been the Thingma Jig…give it a try.
---------------------
Inside fishing is mainly red and black drum, sheepshead and flounder.
As we get to the brief reopening of the flounder season (Aug. 16), the finger mullet are now perfect size for a big hungry flounder. Not far from port is the new Beaufort high-rise bridge, which should be holding munchers and crunchers and flounder.
The speckled trout bite is mainly early in the day, and you can scare up some on topwater baits. Your best bite in the Newport marshes, up Core Creek and Adams Creek, is slot red drum. Ditto for the White Oak.
Now for the Neuse River, where we are ramping up the old drum season, there were a number of tarpon hookups reported. There are also reds and specks.
Offshore, forgetaboutit! It was a nasty week.
Be kind, be safe, catch fish, enjoy and leave the turtle nests and unexploded ordnance alone.
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
