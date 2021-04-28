This week, I will finish up identifying some of our unusual catches and even sightings that we see from time to time along the Crystal Coast.
So, what in the world is that fish??? One of the strangest looking fish sometimes caught on bottom rigs or jigged up on gold hooks or Sabiki bait rigs is the lookdown fish. Lookdown fish have flat, reflective bodies with a stunning steep forehead from which it gets its name, a distinctive protruding lower jaw and long streamers running off the dorsal and anal fins. Quite an interesting looking fish. These fish only grow to a pound or so and are considered excellent table fare if you have the dexterity to fillet such a narrow flat-bodied fish.
Now from the ridiculously small to the sublimely gigantic, have you ever seen a mola-mola or ocean sunfish? The mola-mola are the heaviest of all the bony fish with large specimens reaching 14 feet vertically and 10 feet horizontally and weighing nearly 5,000 pounds. Their truncated bullet-shaped, but flat, bodies are striking as well as their massive size and are often found floating and/or slowly swimming horizontally on their sides. If you’ve ever seen one, they resemble a fish head with a tail. They feed on small fish and jellyfish. I have had the opportunity to see these amazing critters over the years drifting gently around the king mackerel rigs at the far end of Bogue Inlet Pier. By the way, you will NOT mistake it for any other fish if you see one.
Now for the houndfish, Tylosurus crocodilus. If you catch one, you will immediately know where the crocodilus part of their name comes from. They have an impressive long, narrow mouth full of needle-sharp teeth and can grow their slender tubular bodies to 4 or 5 feet in length, weighing up to 10 pounds and are a beautiful greenish-blue in color.
Did I mention that they are great leapers? Their leaping ability and shark teeth make them a menace when hooked or caught. I have caught and seen a number of them landed from the Emerald Isle surf. They eat small fish and often get hooked up on small metal baits like a Stingsilver or Kastmaster. They are considered edible, but their greenish-color flesh turns most anglers off, so they are mainly catch-and-release fare.
We also see here a close but diminutive relative, the Atlantic needle fish, with its green bodies, alligator-like, toothy mouth but only a foot or so in length. I have seen them in large schools in the surf and around Bogue Inlet Pier, often in the fall feeding on glass minnows.
So, I hope you enjoyed our journey through a few of the unusual fish we see here along Bogue Banks. For photos of some of these fish, log onto https://www.ncoif.com/fun-with-fish-id/.
Hopefully last week we have thrown off the final throes of winter, and it looks like a week of sunny and warm with the fishing busting out all over.
On Sunday while on Bogue Inlet Pier, I hopefully saw the Ghost of Christmas Future. One angler was cleaning sea mullet, blues, Spanish mackerel, a gray trout and had released a small tarpon the day before. He and his friend also saw two manatees swimming by the pier. He not only got his money’s worth but hoped his good fortune predicted things to come.
So, what’s out there?
Nearshore, there are false albacore, Atlantic bonito, baby and big blues, Spanish and king mackerel, all within a mile of the beach, and excepting the kings, into the inlets and the port turning basin.
Artificial reefs are also holding all these predators, including ARs 315, 320, 330, and to the west, 342 and 345. Interestingly, there are reports of bonito even being caught in good numbers from the Topsail Island fishing piers. Yes, the sea mullet are still hot everywhere. They have been hot as their epic run continues.
Inside the Morehead City Port area, the walls, at the bridges and the Coast Guard Station, there is an excellent bite for red and black drum, speckled trout, blues, sheepshead and some of the biggest gray trout we have seen is years, some in the 5- to 6-pound range, and yes, of course flounder too.
I’m still surprised with the lack of bluefish along Bogue Banks, especially the Emerald Isle surf. But with the expected warming this week, not only daytime in the 80s but nighttime temperatures expected to remain in the 60s, I’m back to the surf, I am!
In the marshes, there are both specks and slot reds on bait and artificials, including topwater baits from the Core Creek, Newport River marshes to Swansboro and the New River. After a sluggish winter, the Neuse has also fired up with reds and specks. The Highway 24 creeks are full of bait, and unlike early spring, not much else. Ditto for Pettiford Creek.
So how about ocean piers?
Oceanana Pier reports a wonderful week with sea mullet galore, blues, Spanish and puffers.
Bogue Inlet Pier had crystal clear water much of last week, is still yielding mullet, especially at night, as well as small blues and puffers. I also saw several flounder released.
Seaview Pier and other Topsail piers are reporting excellent catches of Atlantic bonito. They usually don’t get that close to the beach. They also report blues, Spanish, pompano and mullet at night with the pompano and Spanish about two weeks early.
Surf City Pier reports good catches of bonito, lots of Spanish, pompano and mullet off the charts at night.
Jolly Roger Pier reports good catches of mullet, blues, Spanish, bonito and pompano. The bait in the water around the piers is plentiful with ballyhoo, squid and menhaden.
By the way, a great run of old reds remains from the Outer Banks to Ocracoke and Portsmouth Island. Lots of fish, lots of citations. Should be a good summer bite in the Neuse/Pamlico area as well.
Offshore, the wahoo and tuna action is holding up, but now there are mahi-mahi are showing from the Big Rock, south.
Hot news just in: the Bogue Banks, Florence Beach nourishment Phase III project is now completed.
The Eastern Regional Access in Emerald Isle remained closed through Monday with demobilization in full swing. All the equipment has been staged in front of the Dog Leg Vehicle Access for removal via flatbed trucks. For details, go to http://www.carteretcountync.gov/827/. Great news!
Similarly, the Deer Creek, Old Ferry Channel dredging work has been completed. See https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/article_476c8b36-a11a-11eb-89b4-e7514cef0017.html.
Finally, the Emerald Isle Town Board has OK’d beach driving fee changes for non-county residents and adopted rules for horses on the beach. See https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/article_f80468fe-9ee7-11eb-b5b5-d3769bf017e1.html.
