MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins lost on the road 8-4 at the Wilson Tobs on Thursday in a showdown between the top two teams in the Coastal Plain League East Division.
Despite the loss, Morehead City remains in first place of the division at 12-5, while the Tobs sit in second at 11-5. The two teams are well ahead of the pack as well, with the Tri-City Chili Peppers in third at 8-6.
The Marlins played as the Motorboaters during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament but have since returned to their normal moniker.
On Tuesday, the Motorboaters went out in a blaze of glory as they staged a furious seven-run rally in the eighth inning to secure a 13-6 victory over the Peninsula Pilots.
Ty Bothwell (Indiana) got the nod to start and gave up two runs in the top of the first inning. The Pilots’ Trey Morgan got the action started in the top of the frame with a one-out double, and Justin Starke walked to put two runners on for Zach Morris who singled in Morgan and Harris to give the Pilots an early 2-0 lead.
The Boater bats got to work in the bottom half of the inning, with Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) walking and Nate Anderson (Gardner-Webb) singling to put two runners on with no outs against Pilots starter Jay Schueler.
Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) doubled in Mershon to cut the lead in half at 2-1. A Braylin Marine (Newberry College) batted ball and a throwing error by Pilots third baseman Mason Dunaway scored Anderson and advanced Youngblood to third with one out.
A groundout to short by Dan Tauken (Albany) brought home Youngblood for the third run of the inning and put the Motorboaters up 3-2.
The second and third innings went through in quick order, but the fourth turned the game upside down in favor of the Pilots. With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the frame, Luke Waters slashed a double into the outfield to score two runs and put the Pilots ahead 4-3.
Cade Carlson (ETSU) relieved Bothwell who went 3 1/3 innings and gave up five hits and six runs with four strikeouts, and allowed both runners that the starter left on to score.
With the score standing at 6-3 in favor of the Pilots to begin the bottom of the fourth, the Motorboaters began their climb back into the ballgame.
Evan Scavotto (Portland) was hit by a pitch to lead off and advanced to second on a wild pitch, then to third on a Will Walsh (Nebraska) single before coming around to score on a Mike Kenney (Mount Olive) 6-4-3 double play.
The Pilots looked comfortable holding their 6-4 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning when the Motorboaters tacked on two more runs to tie the game.
With the bases loaded and two outs on the board, Mershon got a good pitch to hit and ripped a single into the outfield that scored two runs and tied the game at 6-6.
Entering a tied ballgame in the bottom of the eighth, the Motorboater bats broke out in an explosive way.
The seven-run eighth inning that broke the propeller off the Pilots’ plane started with Scavotto getting smoked by a Pilot pitch and heading down to first. Scotty Young (Rutgers) came in to pinch run for Scavotto, and Walsh knocked him in with an RBI double to take the lead 7-6.
With runners at first and third, Zach Marriott (Hendrix College) kept the line moving with an RBI single to score Walsh and fatten the lead to 8-6. A Youngblood double in the gap with the bases loaded scored two more runs.
With Morehead City leading 10-6, Tauken reached on a wild pitch that brought in two unearned runs to bring the score to 12-6, and he scored on a wild pitch to tack on another run.
Motorboaters closer Jacob Kroeger (Maryville) came on to finish the job and secured the win.
Next up for Morehead City is a visit to the Tri-City Chili Peppers on Saturday, followed by a home exhibition game against the Carolina Ducks on Sunday.
