OCEAN — The Croatan girls soccer team improved to 10-0 on Wednesday with a 6-0 shutout of Richlands on the road.
The Cougars’ undefeated run through the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference looks clear with just three games left. The three teams left on their schedule – Dixon, Pender and East Carteret – were defeated by a combined 14-2 in the first of two matchups.
All told, the Cougars have outscored their opponents a combined 60-2 this season.
In the win over Richlands (7-3), Haley Cousins bagged a hat trick with three goals. Sidney Inscoe, Cora Taylor and Logan Howard each scored a goal and added an assist, while Gentry Straub dished one assist.
In the net, Caroline McAloon made three stops for her eighth shutout of the year.
The Cougars also defeated Heide Trask (2-8) 9-0 on Monday, getting three goals from Logan Howard, two from Emma Brubaker and one apiece from Kaygan Forsythe, Mckarem Rahman, Hailey Paul and Cousins. Inscoe had two assists, while Gentry Straub, Brubaker, Cousins and Taylor had one each.
Gwen O’Brien and McAloon shared time in the net but needed no saves for the shutout.
Croatan will host Pender (0-11) on Monday.
