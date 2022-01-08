OCEAN — Croatan girls basketball coach Andrew Gurley had one goal for the new year – start the conference 1-0.
That’s what the Cougars did on Friday, beating Dixon 36-24 to start the 3A Coastal Conference with a victory and move to 2-6 overall.
The contest was a tug-of-war of momentum swings until late in the third quarter when the Cougars started a run of 14 straight points. They ended the game on a 16-2 run to get their first double-digit victory of the season and second win overall in four games.
“Kudos to Dixon, they’re an improved team,” Gurley said. “We weren’t sure how we’d match up, even with the film we’d looked at, but they have some good players, and they play well together.”
He added, “Our big topic at practice when we came back from the break was ‘Clean slate.’ We have a clean slate, and we’re starting 1-0 in conference. That’s the best position we can be in.”
The Cougars are at the 3A level for the first time as a program after realignment during the offseason. They came into the game with the worst overall record from a Coastal team.
The final scoring run wasn’t the only one Croatan utilized in its victory. Dixon (2-9 overall) led 19-11 in the second quarter before the Cougars scored eight straight to end the period. Kate Wilson got the last bucket of the half, two of her 10 points in the contest.
In the third quarter, Dixon scored a pair of buckets and Croatan just one through the first 5:15 of the period. Then the home team scored 14 straight, with buckets coming from Ginger Hayden, Marissa Falcone, Madi Rogers, Marisa Cowley and Wilson.
After a layup from the Bulldogs, Sadie Johnson ended the game with a putback to give her team the final 12-point edge.
“That game was full of runs,” Gurley said. “There wasn’t a ton of scoring, but it happened in sets for sure.”
The game wasn’t a clean one, with a handful of turnovers and missed shots each quarter. However, Gurley took note of the high-effort dives he saw, even the ones that resulted in a turnover or a missed opportunity.
“I like those effort plays,” he said. “If a player dives and the ball goes out of bounds, that’s OK. I always want the effort.”
Hayden and Wilson tied for the team scoring lead with 10 apiece. Johnson scored seven, and Kaelyn Parmley added four.
Dixon’s leading scorer was Jayla Simeon with a game-high 13 points.
Croatan won’t play for another week, when West Carteret (6-6) comes to Ocean for the first of two games on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Dixon..................................... 4 12 6 2 - 24
Croatan.................................. 9 6 8 13 - 36
DIXON (24) – Simeon 13, Martin 5, Edens 3, Oakes 2, Beckett 1.
CROATAN (36) – Hayden 10, Wilson 10, Johnson 7, Parmley 4, Cowley 2, Falcone 2, Rogers 2.
