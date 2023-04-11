MOREHEAD CITY — Coaches often preach that if you practice hard, it makes the games seem easy.
That certainly seems to be the case with Moksh Thakore.
The West Carteret senior has gone 10-0 in No. 2 singles play this year with none of the tennis matches proving particularly competitive.
“It is unusual,” he said. “But playing guys like Adam (Cummings) and Tanner (Hahn) in practice, it gets me more ready for games, because it’s tough versus those guys. Some of my toughest matches in my career have been in practice.”
All 10 of Thakore’s matches have been won in straight sets. Twelve of those 20 sets have gone 6-0, six have gone 6-1, one has gone 6-2, and one has gone 6-4.
The toughest match of the season came last week in a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Croatan’s Lane Hartman.
West snapped a 59-game league winning streak for the Cougars in a 5-4 win.
“We were looking to stop that streak since the beginning of the season,” Thakore said. “We were counting along. We knew they were at 53 when the season started.”
Singles play stood tied at 3-3 when the Patriots took two of the next three doubles matches to win it.
Adam Cummings and Thakore defeated Ty Nickson and Ian Balog by an 8-1 score. Worth Stack and Slate Taber earned an 8-5 triumph over Jack Melton and Hartman.
“It was really intense,” Thakore said. “It went down to the wire. Our whole season led up to this game. Our other matches weren’t as competitive, so we were practicing for this one, basically.”
West won eight of its matches 9-0 and the other one 8-1 leading up to the Croatan match. The Cougars were 10-0 at the time.
Thakore reported there were no speeches given before the match to hype the team up.
“I think we were all ready by that moment, so we just went ahead and played tennis,” he said. “I think our whole team was pretty confident. We weren’t really worried. We’ve been practicing a lot, and a lot of us had been staying after practice, so I think we were ready for it. We lost both games to them last year, so it was kind of like a revenge game.”
Croatan handed West its lone two regular season losses last season in 8-1 and 7-2 contests. The Patriots brought back every player from last year’s team except Rob Cummings.
“They were the better team for sure, but this year I think it is the other way around,” Thakore said. “It will be another close one when we play again. We are very evenly matched.”
The second match will take place on Wednesday, April 19.
Thakore also earned a bit of revenge. He fell 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 last season to Hartman in the Croatan matchup.
“I lost that one very closely,” he said. “It could have gone either way, so I just wanted to get my win this time around.”
It represented one of Thakore’s two losses in his varsity career. He’s produced a 23-2 record since starting as a sophomore.
“I would have been surprised if someone told me I was going to put up that record,” he said. “Because honestly, when I first started, I was just playing for fun. I wasn’t looking to get too serious about it, but it just really clicked.”
He picked up a racket for the first time that season because his friends encouraged him to join the team. It quickly became his favorite sport.
“I really like that it is an individual sport and so you control the game instead of your teammates,” he said. “By the end of my first season, I felt pretty comfortable. I’ve been consistently improving. I love the sport, so I practice a lot in the offseason.”
Thakore said he took his dedication up a notch this offseason, knowing he was entering his senior season. In addition to a 10-0 mark in singles, he’s gone 6-0 in doubles with Adam Cummings.
He counts his forehand as his strength, followed by his serve.
“I’m still working on my backhand,” Thakore said. “If I can get that to the equivalent of my forehand, it would make my game much more complete.”
A standout student with a 4.5 GPA, he’s considering attending UNC Chapel Hill or N.C. State.
“I’ve got about a month to decide, so I have to make the decision soon,” he said. “It's a tough decision. It’s very close.”
He plans on pursing a major in computer science.
Here are a few of Thakore’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Avengers: Infinity War.”
Favorite TV Show: “Breaking Bad.”
Favorite Cartoon: “South Park.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Drake.
Favorite Song: “Summer Sixteen” by Drake.
Favorite Book: “Harry Potter” by JK Rowling.
Favorite Team: Toronto Raptors.
Favorite Athlete: Nick Kyrgios.
Favorite Vacation: Los Angeles, Calif.
Favorite Hobby: Video games.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “That’s a zero.” – Mark Thompson.
Favorite Food: Steak.
Favorite Drink: Water.
Favorite Restaurant: Chick-fil-A.
Favorite Season: Spring.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Beating Croatan in tennis.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Mark Thompson.
Favorite Sport: Tennis.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Eating.
Favorite Website/App: Instagram.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: SportsCenter.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Drake, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Nick Kyrgious, DK Metcalf.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Tristan Blaine, Tanner Hahn, Worth Stack, Slate Taber and coach Mark Thompson.
Items for a Deserted Island: Water, food, phone, boat and a plane.
