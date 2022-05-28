OCEAN — The Croatan girls soccer team made program history in a higher classification on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Williams to reach the 3A east regional final.
The No. 6-seeded Cougars led 2-0 before securing the win to reach the fifth round for the second time in school history. It’s the best postseason berth for the program since it reached the 2A east regional final in 2014.
For the first roughly 70 minutes of the match, Croatan head coach Paul Slater had one message for his team, “Relax.”
“You don’t want them to get caught up in emotions and let that dictate what’s happening,” Slater said. “When you’re calm, you’re thinking more clearly and you’re rational.”
The Cougars (14-4-2) got breathing room early with a Gentry Straub goal off an assist from Cora Taylor in the eighth minute. That lead grew in the second half with a goal from Kelsey McAloon off a Straub pass 15 minutes after the break.
“We came out hungry and focused,” Slater said. “They didn’t let nerves get in the way or let the moment get too big.”
Williams made it a match with an Olivia Vandre goal in the 68th minute. The Bulldogs (15-6-2) forward tore through the Croatan back line for a solo look at the goal. Slater came into the match knowing Williams forwards Lila Fleming and Valdre were ones to watch.
“Not completely sure what happened there,” he said. “I felt like we did a good job of controlling and dictating the play all game, other than that play. We knew they were threatening and wanted to go forward. Ordinarily, I feel like we do a good job preventing those kinds of goals.”
Williams’ best chance at tying the game came with just under two minutes on the clock. Kennedy Bethea got up for a header off a corner kick but couldn’t keep it under the cross bar.
The Cougars had a handful of other solid scoring opportunities, too. Just before halftime, Straub chased down a long Taylor through-ball and got off a shot that just skimmed past the left goal post.
Keegan Forsythe had two quality looks between the 43rd and 49th minutes. He first shot off a Straub pass kissed the crossbar, and her second was a shot from outside the box that just sailed over the bar.
The Cougars are on a 10-game win streak heading into a regional final matchup with No. 5 Eastern Alamance (20-3-1). The Eagles, winners of the 3A Central Conference, knocked out No. 1 Hunt 4-3 on Thursday. The regional final is currently slated to take place on Tuesday in Mebane.
In the third round on Tuesday, Croatan beat No. 3 Southern Nash 2-1. Straub and Taylor slotted a goal apiece to knock out the Firebirds (20-2-1). Hailey Paul had one assist, and keeper Caroline McAloon finished with three saves.
As a program, Croatan has been on a tear for the last several years. The 2018 team reached the fourth round of the playoffs in the 2A classification, and after a 2020 season with high expectations was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 team reached the third round. In the spring and fall of 2021, the school’s boys team reached back-to-back state championship games.
Despite the recent success at the 2A level, when the Cougars were realigned to the 3A classification, Slater wasn’t sure to expect from this season.
“In February, I would not have anticipated this,” he said. “We have come a tremendous way this season. I am very proud of these girls for coming together the way they have and knowing what it takes to be successful.”
He added, “I think as a program we have set high expectations year after year. When you reach a certain level, that gets a little easier to pass down from one team to the next. A lot of the girls here this year were there in 2020 when those seniors were in a really strong position with really high expectations. They’ve carried that with them.”
Here are results of the match:
Williams................... 0 1 - 1
Croatan................... 1 1 - 2
Scoring Summary
C – Straub (Taylor assist), 8th minute.
C – K. McAloon (Straub assist), 55th minute.
W – Vandre, 68th minute.
