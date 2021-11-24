SWANSBORO — The West Carteret winter track and field teams finished in the middle of the pack last week in the first 3A Coastal Conference meet of the season.
The boys claimed fourth with 70 points, trailing Croatan with 199.5, White Oak with 80.5, and Swansboro with 79. Dixon and non-conference Jacksonville tied with 41 points, and Richlands put up 11.
The girls took fifth with 58 points. Croatan won the meet with 146.5, followed by Swansboro with 93.5, Dixon with 75, and White Oak with 60. Richlands placed sixth with 39 and Jacksonville produced 35.
Tyler Collins, Grace Guilford, and Alyssa Cooley each gained victories for the West girls.
Collins took the high jump with a 5-0 clearance, Guilford clocked in at 42.30 in the 300 meters, and Cooley comfortably won the pole vault with a 10-0 vault.
Courtney Tyndall finished as the runner-up in the 300 meters in 45.9, and the 1,600-meter relay team grabbed second in 4:35.
Hunter Guthrie won the high jump in the boys meet with a 5-06 clearance, and teammate Peyton Wheeler was the runner-up with a 5-04 jump.
Wheeler proved victorious in the 300 meters in 38.6.
Noah Munden finished second in the shot put with a 41-04 push.
The 800-meter relay (1:43) and 1,600-meter relay (3:43) each took second.
