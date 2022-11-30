VANCEBORO — Croatan captured its first dual team meet of the season on Nov. 22, traveling to West Craven and winning 54-24.
The Cougars only went 5-5 on the mat, but they were also able to take advantage of four wins by forfeit, equal to 24 of the 30-point gap between themselves and the Eagles.
On the mat, all five of the Cougars’ wins came via pin, including Davis Foxworth (3-1) over Carson Warren (2-6) at 106 pounds, Cameron Sanchez (5-0) over Jamesion Wesley (2-6) at 113, Daschle Egan (5-1) over Mckenzie Brown (0-1) at 120, Joshua Cerino-Bautista (2-2) over Tyler Mullins (1-6) at 138 pounds and Riley Ingels (1-2) over Lathon Morris (1-2) at 182.
Even though he lost, Croatan’s Tommy Williams (4-2) at 132 pounds came close to giving his opponent, Walker Bell (8-0), his first loss of the season with a 14-9 loss by decision.
Croatan will travel to New Bern for a dual meet on Wednesday, Nov. 30, followed by tournament action at the same school on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the Swiss Bear Classic.
Here are results of the dual:
Croatan 54, West Craven 24
106 – Davis Foxworth (C) pin Carson Warren (WC).
113 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Jamesion Wesley (WC).
120 – Daschle Egan (C) pin Mckenzie Brown (WC).
126 – Gavin Cohen (C) win by forfeit.
132 – Walker Bell (WC) dec. Tommy Williams (C), 14-9.
138 – Joshua Cerino-Bautista (C) pin Tyler Mullins (WC).
145 – Gerald Johnson (WC) pin Jacob Parker (C).
152 – Joshua Steffy (C) win by forfeit.
160 – Izaak Niedzielski (WC) dec. Jarrett Mitchell (C), 8-5.
170 – Christopher Huerta (WC) pin Brayden McMahon (C).
182 – Riley Ingels (C) pin Lathon Morris (WC).
195 – A.J. Pile (C) win by forfeit.
220 – Dominec Oneto (WC) pin Blake Brewington (C).
285 – Roman Lynn (C) win by forfeit.
